CLEMSON — The Clemson-Florida State game scheduled for Nov. 21 at Doak Campbell Stadium will kick off at noon and be shown on ABC, the ACC announced Monday.

The No. 4 Tigers this past weekend fell to No. 2 Notre Dame, 47-40, in double overtime in what was coach Dabo Swinney's team's first regular-season loss in 37 games.

Florida State (2-5, 2-2 ACC) plays at N.C. State this weekend. Clemson (7-1, 6-1) has an open date.