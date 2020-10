CLEMSON — The Clemson-Syracuse football game scheduled for Oct. 24 at Death Valley will kick off at noon, the ACC announced Monday. The game will air on either ESPN or the ACC Network.

No. 1 Clemson is 4-0 and will challenge Georgia Tech on the road on Saturday. Syracuse is 1-3 and will host Liberty this weekend.

The Tigers last season beat Syracuse, 41-6, in the Carrier Dome.