Kickoff time for No. 1 Clemson vs. Georgia Tech announced

CLEMSON — The Clemson-Georgia Tech football game scheduled for Oct. 17 at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta will kick of at noon, the ACC announced Monday. It will air on ABC or the ACC Network.
No. 1 Clemson (3-0, 2-0 ACC) will enter the game after a showdown with No. 7 Miami this Saturday. Georgia Tech (1-2, 1-1) hosts Louisville on Friday.
The clash with Georgia Tech will mark Clemson's second road game of the season and first after a stretch of three consecutive home contests.
The Tigers and Yellowjackets last played Aug. 29, 2019, with coach Dabo Swinney's team earning the 52-14 victory