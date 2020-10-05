You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Kickoff time for No. 1 Clemson vs. Georgia Tech announced

  • Updated
NCAA Football: Virginia at Clemson (copy)

Coach Dabo Swinney and Clemson return to the road next Saturday against Georgia Tech after three consecutive home games. Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports/Provided photo. 

CLEMSON — The Clemson-Georgia Tech football game scheduled for Oct. 17 at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta will kick of at noon, the ACC announced Monday. It will air on ABC or the ACC Network.

No. 1 Clemson (3-0, 2-0 ACC) will enter the game after a showdown with No. 7 Miami this Saturday. Georgia Tech (1-2, 1-1) hosts Louisville on Friday. 

The clash with Georgia Tech will mark Clemson's second road game of the season and first after a stretch of three consecutive home contests.

The Tigers and Yellowjackets last played Aug. 29, 2019, with coach Dabo Swinney's team earning the 52-14 victory

Follow Joshua Needelman on Twitter at @joshneedelman.

Tags

Joshua Needelman covers Clemson for The Post and Courier. He's a Long Island, N.Y., native and a University of Maryland alum. He's won national and state awards in sports and feature writing, and for reasons unclear he still roots for the New York Knicks.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News