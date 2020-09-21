You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Kickoff time for Clemson vs. Virginia football game announced by ACC

  • Updated
Clemson The Citadel NCAA football (copy)

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney watches his team roll past The Citadel on Saturday in the Tigers' home opener. Provided/Cory Fravel/247Sports

The Clemson-Virginia football game scheduled for Oct. 3 at Memorial Stadium will kick off at 8 p.m. and be shown on the ACC Network, the conference announced Monday.

No. 1 Clemson is 2-0 after its 49-0 victory over The Citadel on Saturday. The Tigers opened the season with a 37-13 win at Wake Forest on Sept. 12.

Virginia has yet to play this season. The Cavaliers were scheduled to play Virginia Tech last weekend, but that game was postponed because of COVID-19 issues.

Virginia is scheduled to play Duke this weekend. Clemson is off this week.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News