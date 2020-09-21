Kickoff time for Clemson vs. Virginia football game announced by ACC

The Clemson-Virginia football game scheduled for Oct. 3 at Memorial Stadium will kick off at 8 p.m. and be shown on the ACC Network, the conference announced Monday.
No. 1 Clemson is 2-0 after its 49-0 victory over The Citadel on Saturday. The Tigers opened the season with a 37-13 win at Wake Forest on Sept. 12.
Virginia has yet to play this season. The Cavaliers were scheduled to play Virginia Tech last weekend, but that game was postponed because of COVID-19 issues.
Virginia is scheduled to play Duke this weekend. Clemson is off this week.