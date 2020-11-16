You are the owner of this article.
Kickoff time for Clemson vs. Pittsburgh game put on hold by ACC

  • Updated
Clemson running back Travis Etienne's senior day will be against Pittsburgh. Matt Cashore/ACC photo. 

CLEMSON — The Clemson-Pittsburgh football game scheduled for Nov. 28 has been put under a six-day hold, the ACC announced Monday.

All ACC contests for that day have been put under the same hold, with game times and networks set to be updated following the Nov. 21 slate of games. 

The contest will be the No. 4 Tigers' senior day. 

No. 4 Clemson (7-1, 6-1 ACC) plays at Florida State this weekend after an open date. Pittsburgh (4-4, 3-4) hosts Virginia Tech this weekend.

The Tigers and Panthers last played Nov. 12, 2016, when Pittsburgh edged Clemson, 43-42. About two months later Clemson beat Alabama in the College Football Playoff national championship game. 

Follow Joshua Needelman on Twitter at @joshneedelman.

Joshua Needelman covers Clemson for The Post and Courier. He's a Long Island, N.Y., native and a University of Maryland alum. He's won national and state awards in sports and feature writing, and for reasons unclear he still roots for the New York Knicks.

