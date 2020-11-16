Kickoff time for Clemson vs. Pittsburgh game put on hold by ACC

CLEMSON — The Clemson-Pittsburgh football game scheduled for Nov. 28 has been put under a six-day hold, the ACC announced Monday.

All ACC contests for that day have been put under the same hold, with game times and networks set to be updated following the Nov. 21 slate of games.

The contest will be the No. 4 Tigers' senior day.

No. 4 Clemson (7-1, 6-1 ACC) plays at Florida State this weekend after an open date. Pittsburgh (4-4, 3-4) hosts Virginia Tech this weekend.

The Tigers and Panthers last played Nov. 12, 2016, when Pittsburgh edged Clemson, 43-42. About two months later Clemson beat Alabama in the College Football Playoff national championship game.