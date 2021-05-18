Kickoff time for Clemson-Georgia football game announced

CLEMSON — The Clemson-Georgia football game scheduled for Sept. 4 will kick off at 7:30 p.m., ESPN announced. The game will air on ABC.

The ACC/SEC showdown will be played at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

The matchup represents the start of a six-game series the programs will play over the next 14 years.

Coach Dabo Swinney's team enters the season as a national title contender after earning its sixth straight College Football Playoff bid last season. The Tigers lost star quarterback Trevor Lawrence to the NFL, but believe sophomore signal caller D.J. Uiagalelei can help to fill the void. Clemson returns all but two starters on defense.

After the Georgia game, Clemson hosts South Carolina State on Sept. 11. The Tigers conclude the season Nov. 27 at South Carolina. The in-state rivals didn't play in 2020 because of COVID-19 scheduling issues.

In 2020, Clemson went 10-2 and lost to Ohio State, 49-28, in the national semifinal Sugar Bowl. Georgia went 8-2 and beat Cincinnati in the Peach Bowl.