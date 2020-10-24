Key turnover provides Clemson late push over Syracuse

CLEMSON — For a few seconds it lay untouched, a football without a home sitting on the Syracuse 21-yard-line. And then came Andrew Booth Jr.

The Clemson cornerback back scooped it and high-stepped to the end zone, leaving in his wake the Orange’s hopes of what would have been a stunning upset of the No. 1 Tigers. The Death Valley crowd, antsy and frustrated from an afternoon of sloppy football, let out a hearty, cathartic roar.

The touchdown late in the third quarter finally allowed Clemson to pull away in what turned into an 47-21 victory on a clear-skied, balmy afternoon in the Upstate.

The final score belied a Tigers performance that left much to be desired.

Syracuse (1-5, 1-4 ACC), after all, entered the contest coming off a 17-point home defeat to Liberty. Clemson (6-0, 5-0 ACC) last weekend beat Georgia Tech by 66 points.

But coach Dino Babers’ team has given Clemson issues over the past three seasons, including an upset win in 2017, and on Saturday the Tigers hardly resembled the team that had made a mockery of the rest of the ACC to this point.

The Tigers led by just six points when freshman defensive end Bryan Bresee stripped Syracuse quarterback Rex Culpepper late in the third quarter, leaving Booth to retrieve the ball and save the day.

"It was a sloppy win, but I'd rather have a sloppy win than an ugly loss," Swinney said.

Coach Dabo Swinney earlier in the week insisted, to varying degrees of skepticism, that Saturday’s contest would be far from a cakewalk. Syracuse could win. Few took him seriously. Fortunately for Tigers fans, his team stopped the bleeding before things got out of hand and scored the final 21 points.

What went right

The Clemson defense played without three starters — middle linebacker James Skalski (groin), defensive tackle Tyler Davis (leg) and corner back Derion Kendrick (knee) — but forced four turnovers.

In addition to the fumble, free safety Nolan Turner, linebacker Mike Jones Jr. and cornerback Jalyn Phillips recorded interceptions. On an afternoon in which Syracuse played with nothing to lose, defensive coordinator Brent Venables’ unit made enough big plays.

Running back Travis Etienne missed parts of the game with an injury, but finished with three touchdowns. He ran for 86 yards on 16 carries. He missed some parts of the game with cramps in part because, he said, he ate Frosted Flakes cereal for breakfast in lieu of a more nutritious meal.

Senior wide receiver Amari Rodgers led all players in receptions (eight) and receiving yards (91).

Clemson outgained Syracuse 455-325

What went wrong

Saturday was from quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s finest performance. He finished 27-of-43 passing for 289 yards and two touchdowns, but also threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown. It was his second interception in as many weeks, and another would-be pick was dropped.

“I think it’s obvious we didn’t pay our best game. We probably played our worst game,” Lawrence said. “That starts with me.”

The Tigers at halftime were just 6-of-11 on third downs, and that rate hardly improved as the game wore on; Clemson finished 8-of-17 in the category.

Though Etienne had no trouble finding the end zone, Clemson notably recorded just 147 yards on the ground; the Orange entered the contest allowing 271 rushing yards per game, worst in the ACC.

“Our standard is set. We know that it is,” offensive coordinator Tony Elliott said. “Today we didn’t quite live up to that standard.”

Turning point

Bresee’s forced fumble and Booth’s subsequent scoop-and-score effectively quashed any chance of an upset.

Looking ahead

Clemson hosts Boston College at noon next weekend. The Eagles entered their contest Saturday against Georgia Tech with a 3-2 record.