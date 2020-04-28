Kansas City Chiefs' Bashaud Breeland, former Clemson great, arrested

CLEMSON — Bashaud Breeland, a cornerback for the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and a former Clemson star, was arrested Tuesday afternoon, according to York County Sheriff's Office records obtained by The Post and Courier.

Breeland was booked in Charlotte at 1:26 p.m. and charged on five counts: resisting arrest, the transport of alcohol in motor vehicle with a broken seal, open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle, possession of 28 grams or less of marijuana or 10 grams of hash, and driving without a license.

Breeland, 28, recently signed a one-year, $4.5 million contract with the Chiefs. In Kansas City's Super Bowl win over the San Francisco 49ers, he recorded a team-high seven tackles and a key interception in the second quarter.

The Allendale native played at Clemson from 2011-13 and left for the NFL after his junior season. He finished his college career with 136 tackles and six interceptions.

Breeland is the second former Clemson player to be arrested in the past four days. Ben Boulware on Saturday was charged with driving under the influence and having an open container of beer or wine in a motor vehicle, according to Greenville County court records.

