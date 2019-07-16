Josh Needelman has joined The Post and Courier's award-winning sports staff as an Upstate-based Clemson beat reporter. Needelman comes from the Charlottesville (Va.) Daily Progress, where he most recently covered the University of Virginia's march to an NCAA basketball championship.
"This is a fascinating time in college football, and I'm excited to learn more about how the institution fits into American culture in 2019," said Needelman, an Oceanside, N.Y., native and University of Maryland graduate. "I'm a journalist who values the personal touch, who will go the extra mile to understand and tell the stories of the faces behind the facemasks."
Along with an internship stint covering the New York Yankees for MLB.com, Needelman's multi-platform journalism trail has included work for the The Washington Post and the Jewish Exponent. He has won many awards, including honors from the Society of Professional Journalists and American Jewish Press Association.
He is a fan of New York City sports teams, particularly his beloved New York Knicks.
"My passion for dramatic storytelling is a product of my early fascination with professional wrestling, of which I am still a fan," Needelman said. "Yes, I know it's not real. That's the best part. Less fortunately, the New York Knicks are real."
You can follow Needelman on Twitter at @JoshNeedelman