CLEMSON— Brad Brownell's message to Tevin Mack has been consistent since 2014. Mack, the Clemson coach has said time and time again, has the tools to be a top scorer for the Tigers.

The message didn't resonate when Mack was at Dreher High School in Columbia. The guard committed to VCU, then followed former Rams coach Shaka Smart when Smart got the head coaching job at Texas. Two campaigns with the Longhorns was enough for Mack, who transferred to Alabama for the 2018-19 season.

At no point in Mack's college journey, though, had he been entrusted with the offensive responsibilities he believed himself worthy of. That is, until after he left the Crimson Tide, and Brownell came calling again.

This time, the pitch worked. Mack finally would be a Tiger — for his fifth season of college eligibility.

"He's a guy we need to score. We told him that when we recruited him; told him that four years ago when I was recruiting him," Brownell said Tuesday night, a slight smirk forming on his face. "Wasn't as appealing then. Got more appealing when he didn't (get) do it as often at some other places as he thought he was."

Mack proved Brownell right on Tuesday when he scored a career-high 32 points on 12-for-17 shooting as Clemson edged Syracuse, 71-70, at Littlejohn Coliseum.

Mack had nine points at halftime, but it was after the break that he got going. The redshirt senior scored 11 of the team's 13 points during a nearly five-minute stretch, helping turn a 50-41 deficit into a 53-52 lead.

Brownell said he was impressed Mack's big performance came on a night the guard shot just 1 for 4 from long range. Indeed, Mack found comfort close to the basket, driving for layups and dunks and sinking short-range jumpers.

His final points came with 1:58 remaining, when forward Aamir Simms, doubled in the low post, delivered a wrap-around pass to Mack, who finished the layup amid contact. He knocked down the free throw to tie the game at 67.

"We couldn't contain Mack in the middle," Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim said. "That was the game."

"That's something that I've always had in my game," Mack said. "I just wanted to bring that out and show people I could do that, as well. When my shot's not falling I could also get to the cup and just finish around the rim."

Mack's offensive outburst was noteworthy on a night that only one other Clemson player (Clyde Trapp, 17 points) scored in double-figures.

This season has hardly been one big celebration for Mack. He's had his fair share of low points, too, like when he was held scoreless over 16 minutes in a 55-45 loss to Yale on Dec. 22. He scored just three points in a 67-54 loss to South Carolina on Dec. 15.

But Brownell is optimistic the rest of Mack's season can look more like what happened Tuesday. The guard still has the coach's confidence.

"I think it's harder than people realize, especially if you haven't been that guy for two, three years," Brownell said. "Now all of a sudden you're expected to do it, and we need you to do it.

"He's had several games like this where he's been special."