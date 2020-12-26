In Ross's absence, Clemson freshman WR from same hometown steps up

CLEMSON — In Phenix City, Ala., one profession stands above the rest: soldier.

Located about 10 miles north of Fort Benning, a U.S. Army post in Georgia, Phenix City is home to thousands of veterans. Discipline is in the air, dogma in the water.

It's no surprise, then, that the city also reveres football, the closest thing to coordinated combat civilized society deems acceptable. And entering this season, the most notable active Phenix City native on the national stage was Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross.

Ross, though, has missed all of his junior campaign after undergoing surgery for a congenital fusion in his spine. In his stead a slew of Tigers wide receivers have stepped into the spotlight, including a freshman from the same proud hometown: E.J. Williams.

Williams shone in the Tigers' win over Notre Dame in the ACC Championship last weekend, notably pulling of a nifty one-handed reception. It was reminiscent of a catch Ross pulled off in the 2019 College Football Playoff national championship against Alabama.

"I went through my Instagram and my Twitter, and it was all flooded with (Odell Beckham Jr.) and 'Ross' (comments)," Williams said.

Williams also recorded career in highs in receptions (four) and receiving yards (80) to go along with a 33-yard touchdown. Similar to Ross' freshman campaign, Williams appear to be hitting his peak late in the season.

"E.J. kind of grew up in the front of the nation's eyes," offensive coordinator Tony Elliott said. "We all knew what he's capable of. It was just a matter of time."

Count Jamey DuBose among those hardly surprised by Williams' theatrics. DuBose is the longtime head coach at Central High School, the alma mater of both Williams and Ross.

They played the same wide receiver position in high school — the featured "Z" — with Williams serving as Ross' backup in 2017.

"EJ had the opportunity to watch Justyn, and talk to him," DuBose said. "They were really close."

That meant Williams got a firsthand look at Ross' college decision, which boiled down to one question: Which school would best position him to help his family?

Clemson was the obvious choice, and so "Wide Receiver University" plucked one of the top players in the state of Alabama. The same thing happened two years later when Williams chose to join Ross in the Upstate.

Both had spurned Auburn and Alabama.

"The biggest thing you got to gather out of those two guys, is both of them are built around family," DuBose said. "Both had very strong women in their backgrounds that were very tough on them."

Ross' mother, Charay Franklin, has served in the Navy and Alabama National Guard and completed tours in Afghanistan and Kuwait. Williams' mother, Vontrelle, has raised the wide receiver and his two sisters since their father Eddie died in 2010.

Eddie, who served 18 years in the Army, was 39 when he died. In his honor, Williams wore No. 39 for Clemson's 52-17 win over Pittsburgh on Nov. 28, which doubled as Military Appreciation Day.

Williams recorded his first career touchdown in the win, but not before Ross carried the American flag down The Hill as part of Clemson's pregame festivities.

"There are a lot more Clemson fans in East Alabama now, then there were probably five, six, seven years ago," DuBose said. "It's more of fans of those two young men."

During the game, a reported circulated that Ross could be able to play in the ACC Championship game, pending a doctor's appointment scheduled for Dec. 8.

For a brief moment, Clemson fans got their hopes up. In addition to Ross, sophomore wide receivers Joseph Ngata and Frank Ladson have missed much of the campaign with injuries.

Swinney afterwards refuted the report, but 21 days later, a lanky wideout from Phenix City trotted out with Clemson's first team to start the title game against Notre Dame.

It was Williams' third start in a row. There's something special about that Phenix City mindset.

"EJ told me, from day one," DuBose said, "he was going to start as a freshman."

Next Game

WHO: No. 2 Clemson (10-1) vs. No. 3 Ohio State (6-0)

WHEN: Jan. 1, 8 p.m.

WHERE: Superdome, New Orleans

TV: ESPN

LINE: Clemson by 7½