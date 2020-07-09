In coronavirus bubble, Clemson alumni team falls short in The Basketball Tournament

CLEMSON — This past Sunday, Donte Grantham got another chance.

Another chance to wear orange and purple. Another chance to step on a basketball court in front of a national audience. Another chance to compete in a single-round elimination tournament with some of his closest friends.

More than two years after his Clemson career ended with a torn ACL — and nearly four months since his NBA G League team's season was halted because of the coronavirus — Grantham led Power of the Paw, the Tigers alumni team, into its first-round contest in The Basketball Tournament (TBT) on ESPN2.

Though Armored Athlete earned the 98-81 victory, knocking Power of the Paw out, Grantham said he came away from the experience with several positives.

"I know it didn't say 'Clemson' on our jersey," the forward said. "Just to be on the court with those guys again, it brings back a little bit of memories. Laughter."

Power of the Paw, run by general manager Nick Isabella and coach Brian Judski, both of whom are Clemson alums, was built around some of the key players of the 2017-18 team that advanced to the Sweet 16: Grantham, guards Gabe DeVoe and Marcquise Reed and forward Elijah Thomas.

Judski said he was in frequent contact with Clemson coach Brad Brownell, who offered tips on how best to utilize the quartet. In practice, when hard work sometimes gave way to laughter, the group transported to a lighter time.

"To me, the thing you miss the most is the off-the-court things," DeVoe said. "At this point, we're all playing whether it's different countries, on different teams. To be able to reunite, it just brought back a ton of memories from school."

Those moments of levity were well-received in a moment of national crisis. The U.S. lags behind most developed nations in containing the coronavirus, and in turn most domestic summer basketball showcases have been wiped out.

For the players assembled at the TBT bubble in Columbus, Ohio — many of whom play in the G League or overseas — the tournament represented more than a chance to win the $1 million prize. It was a singular opportunity to impress professional scouts.

To that end, Grantham helped his stock, scoring 20 points on 8-of-10 shooting. DeVoe had 12 points on 4-of-9 shooting before he rolled and sprained his right ankle, rendering him unavailable for most of the second half.

"He tried to play through it," Judski said. "He told me about midway through the third quarter that he couldn't go anymore. So I had to go deeper into my bench. Losing him, it really hurt, because he's got TBT experience and game experience."

Even with DeVoe out, Power of the Paw clawed its way back from a 53-39 halftime deficit by simplifying things on offense and embracing versatility on defense.

Judski threw out a smaller lineup, with each defender having the ability to switch onto positions 1-5. The offensive sets installed in practice were scrapped for high ball screens.

It worked. Karvel Anderson, a former Robert Morris guard, sunk a 3-pointer with 5:08 remaining to cut Power of the Paw's deficit to 82-80.

But then Armored Athlete scored six unanswered points, triggering the Elam Ending, which goes into effect at the first whistle with fewer than four minutes remaining. The clock is then turned off, with a target score — the leading team's point total plus plus eight — going into effect.

The Clemson alumni team made one last run, pulling to within 95-91, but it wasn't enough.

"If we had the whole time in the fourth quarter, that would've been a different deal," Grantham said. "But I think we started off (the game) on a bad step, and they got confidence. And it's hard to beat a team when they have confidence."

The defeat meant it was time for Power of the Paw to leave the bubble, where they had been since June 30. Players and team officials were instructed to quarantine in individual hotel rooms for 24 hours upon arrival, with meals delivered outside doors.

Even after that, participants were only permitted to leave their rooms for practice, to watch film and to pick up meals. No one left the hotel until it was time to walk a couple blocks to the arena, where games are held without fans.

It was a memorable experience, Grantham said, especially considering present circumstances.

"I really try to enjoy it as much as I can he," he said. "because you don't know when another game is coming."