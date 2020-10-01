You are the owner of this article.
Hyped Clemson freshman running back enters NCAA transfer portal

Clemson The Citadel NCAA football (copy)

Freshman running back Demarkcus Bowman (1) is leaving Clemson. ACC media/Cory Fravel/Provided.

CLEMSON — A freshman running back who earned comparisons to Clemson legend C.J. Spiller has decided to leave the program. 

Demarkcus Bowman on Thursday entered the NCAA transfer portal, a team spokesperson confirmed. 

Bowman was a 4-star recruit per ESPN and the No. 4 running back in the class of 2020. He rushed for 32 yards on nine carries over the Tigers' first two games of the season.

Since arriving at Clemson he was often lumped with fellow freshman running back Kobe Pace, and coach Dabo Swinney during fall camp offered high praise for both.

"It's like thunder and lightning all over again," Swinney said.

Bowman leaves what had become a crowded running back room, led by senior Travis Etienne, the two-time reigning ACC Player of the Year, and junior Lyn-J Dixon. Redshirt senior Darien Rencher and sophomores Chez Mellusi and Michel Dukes had also earned playing time this season.

The Lakeland, Fla., native on Thursday afternoon liked several tweets from individuals calling on him to transfer to Florida. The Post and Courier has reached out to Bowman for comment. 

Joshua Needelman covers Clemson for The Post and Courier. He's a Long Island, N.Y., native and a University of Maryland alum. He's won national and state awards in sports and feature writing, and for reasons unclear he still roots for the New York Knicks.

