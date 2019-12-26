SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ. — The second time Tony Elliott spoke at one of his former players’ funerals was as wrenching as the first. Eulogizing the young doesn’t get easier with experience.

But the Clemson offensive coordinator left Tyshon Dye’s funeral, as he had C.J. Fuller’s funeral nine months earlier, with a renewed appreciation for life and the organ that keeps it going.

“If you’re sick, your heart's beating,” he said. “If you're asleep, you're hearts beating. If you're excited, your hearts beating. Your heart is always beating to keep you alive.”

Fuller and Dye, both former Clemson running backs, died at 22 and 25, respectively, within the past 15 months. Elliott, who's also the team's running backs coach, has kept their memory vivid. He refers to the Tigers’ running backs as the heartbeat of the program — as that unit goes, so does the team — and the back of the orange T-shirts the group wears before games has a heart with Dye and Fuller’s faces on it.

Talent has played a big part in Clemson’s run of five straight College Football Playoff appearances, but the No. 2 Tigers, who play No. 3 Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday, insist they are driven by something greater. Spirituality runs through the team. Humbled by those brushes with mortality, the Tigers are free to play with greater detachment than many. Existence in the physical form is fleeting. So is football.

Clemson has spent this season speaking of a metaphorical chip on its shoulder, a dominant team disrespected and misunderstood by critics. The real chip cuts deeper. Fuller and Dye’s deaths shook the team, and others have felt that same pain in the form of losses of loved ones.

“Everybody’s had some type of tragedy or adversity,” running back Darien Rencher said. “They do their best job to help us navigate through it the best we can.”

Rencher said his friends at other schools are envious of Clemson’s culture. It’s cliche for college coaches to refer to their teams as families, but when tragedy hits, Swinney and his staff provide warmth for those players, many of whom emerge from the darkness with fresh visions.

“It’s bigger than ball,” running back Travis Etienne said. “Every time you step on the field, you just give it your all, because, you know, it’s life.

“You live to die.”

'That nephew who runs the ball'

Chad Jackson loved to brag about his nephew. He had given up his own athletic dreams, leaving behind his college track career to care for his family in the wake of his mother’s death.

Jackson saw some of himself in Etienne, so one day he shepherded his nephew to a football camp at a local college. It was a formative experience for Etienne, the shy kid from Jennings, La., a town of about 10,000.

“It was very eye-opening for me, and made me realize that I could be them one day, if I worked really hard in school and got my things together,” Etienne said.

He did just that. With Jackson as his point person, Etienne parlayed a gilded high school career into a scholarship at Clemson. His first week on campus was marked by homesickness, though. Things quickly took an even darker turn. Eight days into college, Etienne was on a flight to Jennings. Jackson, he learned, had died in a motorcycle accident.

At one point during the funeral, Jackson’s boss stood before the crowd and asked about “that nephew who runs the ball.” Jackson was always talking about him, the boss said. Etienne dropped his head and cried. The next day he was on a plane back to Clemson.

“That really just hurt me, not being able to be there for my mom,” Etienne said.

Etienne received more than two dozen college offers, but Swinney and Elliott clicked with his mother, Donnetta. They ensured Etienne would be taken care of at Clemson, and when the running back returned from his uncle’s funeral, Elliott invited him over for dinner. Elliott's wife, Tamika, had cooked up some jambalaya, a staple of Louisiana cuisine. It tasted like home.

“That really helps you not go into a dark hole and get down on yourself, just having people that genuinely care about you around you,” Etienne said.

Etienne is not one to verbalize his emotions. Instead they pour out on the field. Before games, he takes a silver marker and writes his uncle’s initials on one piece of black tape and his aunt’s — Kosha Lyons, who died from lupus when Etienne was a kid — on another. He sticks the tape under his eyes, straps on his helmet and runs free.

His time at Clemson has altered his perspective on life. Before he got to college, Donnetta said, Etienne had no interest in having children. But as he accepted his second consecutive ACC Player of the Year award in December, he said he now wants to pass on the values Elliott and Swinney have instilled in him. He wants to be a father.

'Engulfed in this beautiful family'

Before Sherri Skalski buried her husband, John, a 51-year-old father of three who suffered a fatal heart attack, Swinney ensured that her son would be OK at Clemson.

The head coach sat beside Sherri on the sectional sofa in her living room, flanked by defensive coordinator Brent Venables and team chaplain Reggie Pleasant. He said he and his staff would take care of her son, James, then a freshman linebacker, and he referenced a Bible verse: Jeremiah 29:11.

“For I know the plans I have for you, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.”

The visit comforted Sherri. It helped that Jeremiah 29:11 is her favorite verse; a framed print of it sits on her desk. She would have been perfectly content if Swinney had just sent flowers, but seeing him in the flesh helped her feel at ease sending her son back to college.

“Clemson just wraps its arms around you,” she said.

James Skalski certainly needed that Oct. 14, 2016. Initially he didn’t think much of the call from his neighbor, alerting him that something had happened to his father, with whom he had spent his childhood tossing around a football in the front yard.

An eerie feeling washed over him when he entered the team facility and graduate assistants said they were praying for him. It got worse when Swinney started the team meeting by informing the group of an incident involving Skalski’s father.

Swinney then summoned Skalski to his office, where they waited with Venables until the linebacker’s phone rang. His sister delivered the news. His father had collapsed in front of the mailbox. He was gone before the ambulance arrived.

The three men cried together.

“Just saying they’re going to be there for me,” Skalski said of Swinney and Venables. “They have been, and they will always be.

“I was in the best place I could be for something like that to happen.”

Skalski, Clemson’s starting middle linebacker, is a 6-foot, 235-pound redshirt junior. He was a work in progress the 2016-17 season. Playing time was sparse. But after Clemson beat Alabama, 35-31, in the national championship game, Skalski cried and fixed his gaze upwards, searching the sky for his father.

He looked down to see Pleasant in front of him, offering a hug. Skalski couldn't hold back tears, and a photo of the moment is saved in Sherri’s camera. She can see the pain and the joy in her son’s face.

“I lost my father but I was just engulfed in this beautiful family,” Skalski said. “The worst year of my life was also the best year of my life.”

'Don't wait until it's too late'

When Kevin Turner died March 24, 2016, his son, Nolan, felt at peace. Kevin had suffered from ALS for years, and by the end he was hooked up to a ventilator and relying on a computer screen to communicate. More than anything, Turner said, he was happy his father was no longer suffering.

Turner, an incoming Clemson safety, was bombarded with supportive messages, including one note from a future teammate.

“Hey man, I know we’ve never met,” Skalski wrote. “I just want to let you know I’m there for you. You can lean on me.”

The freshmen’s roles flipped eight months later when Skalski’s dad died. The two are now close friends and have lived together for the past two years. Neither is particularly prone to mushy language, but grilling sessions in the backyard often turn into opportunities to trade dad stories.

Before Turner’s father embarked on an eight-year NFL career, he played at Alabama alongside Swinney and Clemson safeties coach Mickey Conn, who channels memories of his old teammate to inspire the redshirt junior:

“Your dad used to power clean 365 pounds. When you going to catch up?"

Swinney encourages players to ‘give roses’ to loved ones while they’re alive. There’ll be plenty of time to decorate headstones. Elliott, whose mother died in a car accident when he was 9, shares that sentiment.

He's sent heartbeat shirts to former running backs Wayne Gallman and Zac Brooks, and he plans to get one to Tavien Feaster, who transferred to South Carolina before this season. The families of Dye and Fuller also have been given shirts.

Elliott has taken it on himself to not let the legacies of Dye and Fuller fade. Part of that, he said, means loving current players like his sons.

"You better pour everything you have into them while you have them,” Elliott said. “Make sure, also, while you have them, you celebrate them and you don’t wait until it’s too late.”

That spirit trickles down to the rest of the program. Swinney hosted a brunch for players, coaches and everyone’s families on Christmas day in Arizona. People feasted on roast beef, ham, grits and eggs.

“We’ve bought into the dream,” Rencher said. “Sometimes you buy into a dream and you get there, and it’s not what it seems. But with coach Swinney, it’s been exactly that and more.”

It’s helpful to feel grateful ahead of a big game, and Saturday’s contest inside State Farm Stadium holds a lot of weight for Clemson, which has won two of the last three national titles. The forecast is expected to oblige. A gloomy week of rain is predicted to give way to sunshine.

The sky above the Fiesta Bowl will be clear.