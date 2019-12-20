How Dabo Swinney's Christian evangelism boosts Clemson recruiting

CLEMSON — The journey from high school football stardom to Clemson passed through NewSpring Church for some of Dabo Swinney's latest recruits. Visits started not in the head coach's office or the Tigers' $55 million training facility that includes a bowling alley and miniature golf course, but in a church parking lot 2 miles away.

Cars parked, players and their families then boarded a shuttle to the facility, where, many say, God’s presence was clear.

“Before we do anything, we’re going to pray,” said Sergio Allen, a highly rated linebacker from Fort Valley, Ga., who signed Wednesday as part of Clemson's No. 1-ranked recruiting class. “Somebody’s going to pray, whether it be coach Swinney, one of the staff members, another coach. It might even be us. We’re going to pray.”

Swinney, an evangelical Christian, is reluctant to elaborate with reporters about his faith; he declined an interview request for this story. But in the moments after Clemson’s 44-16 win over Alabama in the College Football Playoff national championship game Jan. 7, he made a bold statement in front of a global audience.

“We beat Notre Dame and Alabama. We left no doubt. And we walk off this field tonight as the first 15-0 team in college football history,” he said. “All the credit, all the glory, goes to the good Lord.”

Recruiting new talent is perpetually on the minds of college football coaches, and Swinney, who will lead Clemson against Ohio State in the Dec. 28 Fiesta Bowl, has struck a chord with prospects who come from strong Christian backgrounds.

Players insist Swinney doesn’t force his views on others, but it's clear faith is imbued in the program.

The results are the envy of the sport: five straight College Football Playoff appearances, two of the last three national titles, 28 consecutive wins.

“Only God can do this,” Swinney said Jan. 7 inside Levi’s Stadium, purple and orange confetti clumping on his pullover. “That’s a fact. People may think I’m crazy or quacky, or whatever.

“But only God can orchestrate this.”

'I could just feel the Holy Spirit'

Swinney wore a bright-orange blazer Wednesday for early National Signing Day, a shiny Tiger claw pin fastened to the left lapel. He gushed over Clemson’s No. 1 ranked class of 2020, including California product D.J. Uiagalelei, the top-rated quarterback in the nation, commending his ability and his “strong faith.”

“The first time I was out there and being able to see college coaches talk about Jesus Christ, that was huge for me,” Uiagalelei said in May. “I could just feel the Holy Spirit talking to me and telling me this is the place I need to be.”

College coaches live in salesman mode, with all of their public comments and gestures synthesized and fed into the larger consciousness. The right language is key, and that holds up with many of Swinney’s players.

The Post and Courier spoke to 13 current and incoming Clemson players for this story — in addition to several more high school coaches and parents of players — all of whom attributed their college decision in large part to Swinney’s transparency about his faith.

It was a particularly big factor for Paul Tchio, a coveted guard from Alpharetta, Ga., who chose the Tigers over Alabama, Georgia and others. During one postgame visit to the Clemson locker room, Tchio was struck by Swinney referencing his Sunday plans.

“You know where I’m going to be at tomorrow morning,” Tchio recalled Swinney saying. “I hope all y'all guys can join me at church tomorrow.”

Swinney has long attended NewSpring Church, a church family with 14 locations scattered across the Palmetto State. In November 2016, NewSpring accommodated increasing demand from the Clemson area and opened the campus near the Tigers’ facility.

The church plays a prominent role in the lives of some players. Darien Rencher, a reserve running back, and star quarterback Trevor Lawrence help run a Bible study group that meets every other week. Swinney’s oldest son, Will, a Clemson wide receiver, said about 25 players attended wide receiver Amari Rodgers’ baptism in October.

Dabo Swinney is not the first Clemson coach to be open about his Christianity. His predecessor, Tommy Bowden, also talked about his faith and reserved training camp days for players to attend church services on a volunteer basis, and the practice continued when Swinney took over in 2009.

In September 2012, former co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott tweeted a photo of wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, now a Houston Texans star, getting baptized on the team’s practice field with the caption "Highlight of my week."

Highlight of my week....was seeing DeAndre Hopkins get Baptized in front of his teammates on Thursday after practice. pic.twitter.com/8IIeq5Dn — Coach Jeff Scott (@coach_jeffscott) September 3, 2012

The man in the photo performing the baptism, wearing orange-and-purple Nike shorts, is Perry Noble, the former pastor at NewSpring. Noble told The Post and Courier he also baptized former Clemson players Malliciah Goodman and Sammy Watkins at a NewSpring location.

Noble and Swinney developed a friendship around 2007, when the coach started attending NewSpring. Their relationship changed when Noble was fired in July 2016 because of revelations of alcohol abuse. Noble spent less time around the program and refrained from sending his pre- and postgame texts to Swinney, which had often included Scripture.

Noble, who's now the pastor at Second Chance Church in Anderson, said he’s happy Clemson players still attend NewSpring. And he admires that Tigers players aren’t shy about professing their faith. After Clemson’s 62-17 thumping of Virginia in the ACC Championship game Dec. 7, safety K’Von Wallace referred to the Tigers as ‘God’s team.’

“For them to take a stand and say, this is what matters to me, I think that takes a lot of courage,” Noble said.

'We're very selective'

The intermingling of Christianity and college football is hardly novel to Clemson, or the sport, but the program has attracted critics who believe that dynamic blurs the lines between the separation of church and state.

Patrick Elliott, the Freedom from Religion Foundation’s senior litigation counsel, said Clemson pushes the boundaries for a public university

“Anything that is done by the players themselves or player-initiated would be perfectly fine. That’s something that any student who attends a public university would have the right to do,” Elliott said. “Here, it obviously goes well beyond that, because of how the coaches have handled the program. They’ve created a program that recruits evangelical Christian players and that is making them the insiders.”

Swinney has signed non-Christian recruits in the past, and no former players have publicly shed light on negative repercussions for not bending their faith to more align with Swinney.

Asked about his religious emphasis during a press conference before the 2015 Orange Bowl, Swinney explained, "My job is to win football games. We're always going to recruit and play the best football players. ... We don't play the best Christians. I've said that many times. If we were playing the best Christians, I wouldn't be sitting here, I can guarantee you that. I just know how I'm called to live my life. I try to be consistent with that. Be who you are, whatever you are. I've coached a bunch of atheists I'm sure. Along the way, a ton."

But spirituality is regularly channeled around the program. Cornerback A.J. Terrell said defensive backs coach Mike Reed recites a daily Bible verse to his position group after every practice.

Many Clemson players use Bible Scripture for aid in difficult times. Feeling frustrated during his redshirt season, defensive tackle Nyles Pinckney found comfort in a verse — Philippians 4:13 ("I can do all this through him who gives me strength") — recommended to him by co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott.

Pinckney said the presence of faith around Clemson resonated with his family during the recruiting process. So did kicker B.T. Potter, who found himself in an awkward spot earlier in the season. The sophomore's slump reached a low when he missed a 24-yard field goal, prompting a verbal lashing from Swinney on the sideline.

Potter found solace in church the next morning. He stuck a Post-It note reminding him to keep faith to the inside of his car’s dashboard.

Will Swinney said it makes sense players who have relationships with God are attracted to the program.

“We’re very selective on the players we take, because we just want to make sure they fit the culture,” he said. “Not just from a faith aspect. From an aspect of being a good person, doing the right thing. But naturally, I think the guys who prioritize keeping God first in their life, they can see the genuineness, and about how we want to do things the right way here.”

Most college athletes and coaches profess to being part of programs that conduct business the "right way," referring to graduation rates and off-field conduct. The truism holds up at Clemson, the only team to earn the American Football Coaches Association's Academic Achievement Award in 2018 and 2019. Scandals and arrests that follow other programs don’t pop up in what Swinney has described as "God’s country."

“You can get into trouble if you only look at talent,” Will Swinney said.

Running back Travis Etienne, named ACC Player of the Year each of the last two seasons, picked Clemson over LSU even though he's from Jennings, La. He said he left a Clemson visit feeling “great peace.”

“Coach Dabo just being a man of his faith, not being shy about (telling) you who we are,” Etienne said. “That was really humbling for me.”

Etienne is quick to point out Clemson has helped him grow as a person. He said Elliott has been a role model and has challenged him to grow in his faith.

“Everybody’s entitled to their own beliefs,” Elliott said in September. “But just be able to identify what it is that you believe. Because at the end of the day, whatever it is that you believe, is what’s going to drive you. More so, just getting them to know who they are as a complete person, which, in turn, makes them better as a football player.”

'What God wanted him to do'

Though the presence of Christianity is ubiquitous in much of the South, where churches line roads beside Chick-fil-A's — the fast-food chain is closed on Sundays — organized religion’s influence is declining in the United States; 26 percent of people surveyed by the Pew Research Center in 2018-19 describe their religious identity as atheist, agnostic or “nothing in particular,” up from 17 percent in 2009.

Leaders of all faiths have experienced increasing difficulty attracting young people.

That hasn’t been the case at Clemson, where the student-led chapter of Fellowship for Christian Athletes sometimes welcomes as many as 1,000 students to its Thursday meetings and worship, according to chapter president Reid Hodges.

That enthusiasm carries over to the football program, where Swinney often uses his platform to glorify God. Andrew Whitehead, an associate professor of sociology at Clemson, noted that rhetoric invoking faith is an effective tool.

“You’ve heard Dabo or other coaches say Clemson isn’t for everyone,” Whitehead said. “Maybe they aren’t thinking about student athletes that are not Christian or are not Protestant, but they’ve always been up front about, this is who we are.”

That resonated with Allen, the incoming linebacker from Georgia. He said he felt something special when he first visited Clemson for a summer camp. He felt it again, to a stronger degree, when he returned months later with his mother, Jessica, on an unofficial visit.

He loved how free he felt to speak of his faith. He committed to Clemson in front of Swinney and his staff that day, and hugs followed. On the car ride home, as his mother stopped to pump gas, Allen closed his eyes and prayed: ‘Thank you God, for just allowing me to be able to say that.’

Allen was one of six players from Georgia to commit as part of Clemson’s 2020 class during the early signing period, but what the Tigers pulled off two years earlier is more emblematic of their reach.

Offensive tackle Jackson Carman, the consensus top player in the state of Ohio for the class of 2018, was expected by many to pledge to Ohio State but instead chose Clemson.

A conversation between his mother, Mary, and Swinney might have tipped the scales for the 6-5, 345-pound Carman, who has spent this season at left tackle protecting Lawrence's blindside instead of Heisman Trophy finalist Justin Fields of Ohio State. During a meeting in his office, after Carman had wandered away to strum on one of Swinney’s guitars, the coach explained to Mary what he believes to be his life purpose.

“He (said he) felt like this is what God wanted him to do, and that he felt like God enabled him to do this great thing, that he had faith in God to be able to carry out and overcome obstacles that he had encountered,” she said.

It was comforting to hear for Mary, who has spent much of her adult life working musical roles in churches. She said Swinney seemed authentic.

He maintained eye contact.

He spoke in natural rhythms.

“I listened," she said, chuckling. "Of course, then, in hindsight, I’m thinking: Most coaches will tell you whatever you want to hear."

At a game last season, Mary struck up a conversation with a friendly face hanging with some players.

The man said he was from NewSpring.