How Clemson's Travis Etienne built his body, earned Dabo comparison to Walter Payton

CLEMSON — Walter Payton and Travis Etienne lived on this planet for just 279 of the same days. Payton, the Hall of Fame running back, died in 1999, the same year Etienne was born.

So the star Clemson running back never got to watch the legend play. But coach Dabo Swinney did. And after Etienne spent his Saturday evening rumbling through Virginia tacklers, Swinney connected the generational dots.

"(Etienne) reminds of me of Walter Payton," Swinney said.

Perhaps Etienne has fired up YouTube clips of the Chicago Bears legend and noticed the similarities: The balance. The leg drive. The ability to withstand punishment and keep moving forward.

It all worked in concert for Etienne in the No. 1 Tigers' 41-23 win over the Cavaliers. Etienne accounted for 187 total yards (114 receiving) and had two touchdowns — one rushing and one receiving.

None of it came easily.

"He just goes into a zone," Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott said. "He has such confidence in his lower body strength that he's going to run through contact."

And run through contact Saturday he did.

The most striking example came with less than a minute left in the first quarter, when quarterback Trevor Lawrence handed off to Etienne on third-and-two.

"He was tackled for a loss, pretty much, so I'm looking up for the next play," Lawrence said. "And then, boom. He busts out."

The first would-be tackler grabbed hold of Etienne's leg behind the line of scrimmage. The second did the same right as he crossed it. The senior shook free of both, spinning away and reaching the end zone.

Lawrence was gobsmacked.

"You never know what he's going to do," he said. "As a quarterback, sometimes you just want to hand it off and watch him run, see what he does."

What Etienne did Saturday does not exist in a vacuum. He was also difficult to bring down the previous two seasons, when he led the nation in yards after contact per attempt (4.7) and broken tackles per rushing attempt (.35).

He was similarly elusive at Jennings High School (La.), but more so because of his speed and balance. It was only after he got to Clemson that he added power to his skill set.

Emerson Baty, Etienne's longtime trainer, estimated the running back has put on at least 20 pounds of muscle over his college career.

This past summer was spent maintaining that strength. With the Clemson practice facility shut down because of the coronavirus, Etienne worked out with his little brother Trevor — a high school junior with offers from Clemson and LSU, among others — in Baty's garage.

A point of emphasis for Baty this summer was to make sure Etienne didn't overwork himself. His lower-body strength increased, sure. But there were also times when Etienne wanted to squat a heavy amount of weight that Baty knew he'd have been capable of completing.

But a lift of that nature could've brought stress to Etienne's joints and tendons.

"Not only is he stronger, but in the process he preserved those supporting characters, so to speak," Baty said. "Someone might have pushed him to do 500 pounds, and he could've done it, with no doubt, but there would've been unnecessary wear and tear on those joints and ligaments."

Such a strategy could've made for a more physically fatigued Etienne — and lessened his ability to withstand contact and keep moving.

The result is a running back playing at the peak of his powers, especially in the pass game. His first three receptions Saturday went for 21, 16 and 46 yards on third-and-16, third-and-9 and third-and-16, respectively.

He also moved into fourth on the ACC's leaderboard for career all-purpose yardage (5,581).

The success is in part a product of hard work in the weight room, Etienne said. Payton, for comparison, built his body by running up hills. But the on-field similarities between the two aren't difficult to spot. And in explaining his mindset, Etienne called to mind the man nicknamed "Sweetness":

"Not one man can bring me down."