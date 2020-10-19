How Clemson's Rodgers became the star student at 'Wide Receiver U'

CLEMSON — Amari Rodgers stood alone Saturday in the Georgia Tech end zone, chest puffed out, hands on his hips.

He had called his own shot.

Minutes earlier, the senior had approached wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham with a message:

If Clemson ran the play on which Rodgers was tasked with going deep over the top, he'd be open. And the wide receiver said he'd score a touchdown.

"It hit," Rodgers said later.

Rodgers, as he'd astutely predicted, was left in a one-on-one situation with the Yellow Jackets' nickel/sam linebacker. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence hit Rodgers in the hands, and Rodgers outran the defender for the 83-yard, go-ahead touchdown midway through the first quarter of Clemson's 73-7 win.

The sequence encapsulated Rodgers' ability. It also validated the esteem with which the Tigers' wide receivers room holds the veteran, who recorded six catches for two touchdowns and a career-high 161 receiving yards — all in the first half.

"He is the marquee guy in that room," Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott said.

That includes, evidently, Grisham, the first-year position coach and former Clemson wide receiver with four seasons of NFL experience.

Grisham, from 2005-08, was the first great slot receiver to play at Clemson under coach Dabo Swinney, starting a trend that included Adam Humphries and Hunter Renfrow, who are both in the NFL.

Rodgers is the next line.

But the 5-10, 210-pound-senior can do more things than traditional slot guys, Elliott said.

"They're typically more of your short area, quick, catch the ball and run," Elliott said. "He can actually go and stretch the field, because he has the speed, but then has the ability to go up and high point the ball."

Normally, Clemson turns to taller receivers in deep-ball situations; Tee Higgins and Justyn Ross, both of whom are 6-4, filled that role the past two seasons.

Though with Higgins in the NFL and Ross working his way back from surgery for a congenital spine fusion, the onus has fallen on Rodgers, whose 83-yard score marked the team's longest reception of the season so far.

That's fine by Lawrence.

"If Amari has half a step on someone, he's open," Lawrence said Oct. 5. "Once you throw the ball, he's going to accelerate even more."

The Tigers likely planned to use wide receiver Joseph Ngata in deep ball situations this season, but an abdominal strain has limited the sophomore's playing time.

Lawrence on Clemson's first offensive play of the game hurled a long, arcing pass to wide receiver Frank Ladson Jr. It slipped through the sophomore's hands, continuing a stretch of drops for Ladson.

Rodgers noted he went through a similar stretch his sophomore season.

"When that happened, I just (emphasized) in practice the next week, I caught extra balls from the quarterback and caught extra punts," Rodgers said. "You get those reps, you're going to build confidence. I'm (going to) put that in his ear."

Such a reminder would carry a lot of weight given the source. Elliott said Rodgers is sometimes asked by coaches to address the wide receivers room.

"I think it also boils down to the way he conducts himself in the meeting room, the way he prepares and how he takes care of his body off the field," Elliott said. "He's always the last receiver on the field at the end of practice."

Rodgers already has more receiving yards (429) and touchdowns (five) than he had last season, when he missed the opener and then played the rest of the campaign with a knee brace.

Now the brace is off, the knee is healthy and Rodgers is the star student at 'Wide Receiver U.'