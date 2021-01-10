How Clemson's Lawrence, Rencher made Alabama vs. Ohio State championship game possible

CLEMSON — Alabama and Ohio State will take college football's grandest stage Monday night. For that, the teams have two Clemson Tigers to thank.

That the College Football Playoff national championship game would go on in Miami as planned seemed unlikely over the summer as reports swirled that conference administrators might pull the plug on the season because of COVID-19.

And then Trevor Lawrence, who on Wednesday declared for the 2021 NFL Draft, stepped in. Clemson's star quarterback, along with his teammate and close friend Darien Rencher, spearheaded the #WeWantToPlay movement, an unprecedented display of unity among players from each of the Power 5 conferences.

The public information campaign helped shift perception.

Calls were made. Meetings were held. There were some rough patches, but ultimately the college football season made it to the finish line. Time will judge the morality of staging a season amid a pandemic, but whichever powerhouse is left raising the trophy at the end of Monday evening will owe a debt of gratitude to Lawrence and Rencher, the latter of whom on Thursday formally accepted the Disney Spirit Award given to the sport's most inspirational figure.

"The narrative of not playing was really building and becoming really strong when Trevor and these guys stepped in and said 'Wait a minute, that's not the way we see it at all,'" said Tony Barnhart, widely known as Mr. College Football and a former Atlanta Journal-Constitution columnist. "I think when we look back and write the history of what this season has been all about, that's a very important part."

Everything started with a tweet. It was Aug. 8 and the Mid-American Conference had already announced it would refrain from holding sports during the fall. Many believed more leagues would soon follow.

"I don't know about y'all," Lawrence wrote at 7:31 p.m. that night, "but we want to play."

A movement was born. Common perception to that point was players did not feel safe going ahead with the season, but in the moments after Lawrence's message several more players — from Clemson and elsewhere — echoed the quarterback's sentiment on Twitter.

The following evening Rencher went to work.

The reserve running back used social media to organize a Zoom call between himself, Lawrence, Stanford defensive end Dylan Boles, Alabama running back Najee Harris, Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, Oklahoma State running back Chubba Hubbard and others.

They were all in agreement. They wanted to play, as long as games could be held safely. They developed a unified message, and at 12:01 a.m. on Aug. 10, Lawrence tweeted a graphic bearing the group's requests:

Establish universal mandated health and safety procedures and protocols to protect college athletes against COVID-19 among all conferences throughout the NCAA

Give players the opportunity to opt out and respect their decision

Guarantee eligibility whether a player chooses to play this season or not

Use our voices to establish open communication and trust between players and officials; ultimately, create a college football players association.

"It's going to be empowering and just show that our voices do matter," Lawrence said later that day.

Mission accomplished — to an extent. The following day the Big Ten and Pac-12 called off their seasons, but the ACC, SEC and Big 12 opted to move forward in earnest.

By the first weekend of November, both the Big Ten and Pac-12 had reversed course and commenced play.

Barnhart believes the players' involvement played a key role in pushing things forward.

"It's like a number of people I talked to, in administrative positions, very important people, it's like, when the players said they want to play, they said, 'We as the adults in the room, it falls upon us to give them that opportunity,'" Barnhart said. "This made the conference commissioners and all the people who were involved behind the scenes want to work that much harder knowing the players had made it clear they want to play."

The start of the season wasn't the only win for Rencher and Lawrence. Players were given the option to opt out of the campaign without repercussion and were provided an extra year of NCAA eligibility.

There were some warts. Despite the best efforts of coaches and administrators to limit close contact, hundreds of players tested positive for COVID-19 over the season, and dozens of games were canceled because of the virus.

That included Clemson's game at Florida State on Nov. 21. About three hours before the scheduled noon kickoff, the Seminoles pulled out of the game on the advice of their medical staff. It was later revealed a Clemson player who had tested positive for COVID-19 flew with the team to Tallahassee, Fla., but the team wasn't made aware of the result until after the flight landed.

The cancellation yielded finger pointing from both sides, with the most striking condemnation coming from Clemson coach Dabo Swinney.

"COVID was just an excuse to cancel the game," Swinney said.

It's worth noting the long-term effects of COVID-19 remain unknown. And according to the Mayo Clinic, the disease can damage the heart, lungs and brain.

Teams followed the advice of medical professionals to mitigate close contact around the team facility and on road trips. Games were played in empty stadiums or in front of limited crowds.

Still, the season stimulated cash flow for TV networks, schools and conferences. And provided opportunities for previously unheralded players to shine.

Lawrence pointed to Cornell Powell, a fifth-year wide receiver who had yet to find meaningful playing time before 2020. Powell ended the season second on the team in receptions (53) and receiving yards (882) and tied for first in receiving touchdowns (7).

Powell, who was invited to the Senior Bowl, was Lawrence's favorite target in the Sugar Bowl. He recorded eight catches for 139 yards and two touchdowns, the second of which came with about 11 minutes left in the game.

It was clear by then Clemson would need something of a miracle to win, but the Tigers kept plugging away. It's that same mindset — summoning the will to fight when the odds are slim — that inspired Lawrence and Rencher to push for the season.

"That's the belief of our program," Rencher said. "We just believe. When everybody else don't believe, we believe."