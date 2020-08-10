How Clemson men's basketball landed its best recruiting class in recent memory

CLEMSON — No, Clemson did not sign Zion Williamson. Josiah James-Jordan went elsewhere too. Coach Brad Brownell, though, refused to throw in the recruiting towel after whiffing on the top high school players in the state of South Carolina in 2018 and 2019.

Instead he went to work on the class of 2020, which with a late addition last week became one of the program's best in recent memory.

Clemson recently signed Lynn Kidd, bolstering a group that already included fellow four-star big men Olivier-Maxence Prosper (NBA Academy Latin America) and P.J. Hall (Dorman High School), the latter being the state's top recruit.

Kidd, a 6-10, 220-pound product of the IMG Academy, was the No. 77 player in the nation for the class of 2021, per ESPN, but has reclassified and will join Clemson this season.

"It's a great class," Brownell said. "Three guys in the top 100ish. Bodes well for the future of our program."

Though Clemson finished No. 72 in the KenPom ratings for the 2019-20 campaign, the Tigers' season was full of exciting moments — notably a trio of top-10 home wins over Duke, Louisville and Florida State.

Court stormings make for good promotional tools.

"Those were significant wins. Those are the kinds of wins that give your program energy. Obviously it's tremendous PR," Brownell said. "They're showing all those highlights on SportsCenter.

"It does a lot for your team and your program. I think it's something, kids want to be a part of that."

It also helped that Brownell could regale the trio with stories about the team's trip last summer to Italy for the World University Games. The Tigers, playing as Team USA, came home with gold medals.

And Clemson is not too far removed from the 2017-18 team that made it to the Sweet 16. All of those factors, in addition to the university's continued investment in facilities for the program, helped land Kidd, Prosper and Hall, Brownell believes.

"It shows the commitment Clemson has been making to basketball," Brownell said of the facilities. "It shows people that (we) want to be good in basketball."

Playing time for the coming season is still fluid, but Brownell said Hall and Prosper will "for sure" be in the rotation. Kidd's role at this point is an uncertainty.

What is certain is the Tigers believe Kidd can play a big part in the team's future. The staff was impressed by his performance at the Power 24 tournament in Decula, Ga., in July. He averaged 13 points, 7.3 rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal over four games at the two-day event.

Kidd was initially part of the class of 2020, but reclassified to 2021 and intended to take a post-graduate year at IMG. His performance at the Power 24 changed things.

"He's a guy that finishes at the rim. He can block shots, he can rebound. Step up and make high post shots," Brownell said. "He's got good talent. And he's got good length and size, athleticism."

His surprise signing brought excitement to the Clemson fan base, and for good reason. The Tigers might have missed out on some big names in the past, but Brownell believes things are turning a corner.

"This time, we were successful," he said.