CLEMSON — Just outside Clemson's practice facility, a row of headstones memorializes some of the program's biggest victories and accomplishments, including last season's win over Alabama in the national championship.

"15-0," the bottom of the headstone reads. "Best ever."

Indeed, last season's iteration of the Tigers was the first team in NCAA history to go 15-0. Clemson's ultimate goal this season is to repeat that feat, and so far, it is on its way: coach Dabo Swinney's team is 11-0 after this past weekend's 52-3 win over Wake Forest.

There's plenty of football left to play, of course. After an open date this weekend, Clemson finishes out the regular at South Carolina on Nov. 30. Then comes the ACC Championship game in Charlotte on Dec. 7 and a likely College Football Playoff semifinal appearance in late December.

Swinney, for what it's worth, said he's never had a team play as consistently as this one.

"Last year's team, at this time, was a pretty focused group," Swinney said. "We had two really tough games last year, down to the wire. This team has had one."

Clemson was tested early last campaign by Texas A&M and Syracuse, but the Tigers came away with tight wins both occasions. This season's lone scare was Sept. 28, when Clemson escaped North Carolina with a 21-20 victory.

The Tigers have won each their six games since then by at least 30 points, snapping a tie with 2013 Florida State for the longest such streak in ACC history. The success has started with the offense, Swinney said.

"Offensively, we're way ahead, we're way ahead, of where were this time last year," he said. "Its not even really close."

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence conceded Monday he was too in his head at times early in the season. In attempting to live up the big expectations surrounding the program, which were fueled in part by his spectacular performance last season, he resorted to making some questionable decisions and had thrown eight interceptions through seven games.

He hasn't been picked off in the four games since and has thrown 13 touchdowns.

"I think [the past month] is the best I've played, holistically," Lawrence said. "Making good decisions, taking care of the ball and even on the plays where most people wouldn't notice what I'm doing, just like the little things I'm doing."

He had deviated from that mindset earlier in the season, he said.

"I was just thinking a little too much about what I needed to do to live up to the expectations," Lawrence said. "It's been good to just be able to play free and not really worry with that stuff."

With the offense humming, the Tigers' defense has been dominant, too. Questions about the team's inexperienced defensive line have slowed as the back seven — which Swinney has referred to as potentially the best he's had — has been virtually impenetrable.

This season, leadership on the defense has started with safeties Tanner Muse and K'Von Wallace. It's worked. Over the past six games, Clemson has held its opponents to a completion percentage of 50 percent or less.

"All year, this defense had a chip on its shoulder," Muse said. "We lost a lot of great guys last year, and a lot of people didn't think we were going to be worth a dang."

The Tigers certainly have a lot to live up to. Last season's team rolled past Notre Dame in the national semifinal, 30-3, then blew out Alabama, 44-16, in the championship.

But with the tail end of the season approaching, Swinney feels good about his team.

"People spend a lot of time saying we don't play anybody," Swinney said. "They don't really pay attention to how we play."