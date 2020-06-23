How Clemson linebacker's social justice leadership translates to football field

CLEMSON — Hand shaking, voice forceful, Mike Jones Jr. looked out on the group of 3,000 assembled at Clemson's Bowman Hall, all to protest the systemic racism that's long tipped the nation's scales against people who look like him.

"Today, we can turn all this pain into purpose. But it starts with each of us individually," he said, his finger like a wand scanning the crowd. "It's bigger than just today. We will be the change. We will be the difference."

He bowed his head, thrust his trembling hand to the sky. Here was Jones, the lightly known linebacker from Nashville, Tenn., the son of an NFL veteran of the same name, the longtime backup of the Arizona Cardinals' newest hotshot rookie, finally stepping out of the shadows.

Jones, his teammates said, was instrumental in organizing the peaceful demonstration that swept through Clemson on June 13. And on social media, he's used his growing platform to advocate for the removal of the names of two infamous slavery advocates — John C. Calhoun and Ben Tillman — from campus buildings.

In the fight against injustice enveloping all nooks of the nation, Jones took a leading role in provoking change in his little cranny, no doubt earning the respect of his Tigers brethren.

Will that, can that, transfer to the gridiron? His skills, his passion, his verve are doubted by none – Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables is a big fan. But the 6-foot, 225-pound Jones surrenders four inches and 13 pounds to Isaiah Simmons, the supernova linebacker he's slated to replace this season.

Expectations are high. But according to those around the redshirt sophomore, Jones' advocacy work is a critical data point in the portrait of the man — and, by proxy, the leader — Jones has become.

The outlines of his leadership potential were clear from an early age. Kevin Wright, the former head coach at IMG Academy, said something popped watching tape from Jones' high school game tape.

Jones started at quarterback for Friendship Christian (Lebanon, Tenn.) as a freshman.

"He's got that little air about him that he's able to go out as a 14-year-old and lead kids that are 17-, 18-year-old seniors," Wright said. "That's a very unique thing in my opinion."

Jones converted to safety at IMG. He was reserved at first, said Wright, who in January became Indiana's tight end coach. He learned and listened to the older players ahead of him.

He found his voice as an upperclassman.

"At a certain point you got to be willing to be the guy who's willing to step in and be the alpha," Wright said. "And that's what I saw with Mike."

Jones has followed a similar trajectory at Clemson. Entering the program as the No. 10 outside linebacker in the nation, per ESPN, he redshirted in 2018, recording three tackles in 15 snaps over three games.

Last season, as Simmons gained national acclaim and burnished his reputation as an electric player, Jones took notes. He contributed when called upon, recording 19 tackles, a forced fumble and a pass breakup in 181 snaps over 15 games.

After Simmons, who traveled back to Clemson to take part in the peaceful demonstration, declared for the NFL draft, Jones saw an opportunity. By the end of spring practice — which was halted early because of the coronavirus —Clemson coaches were high on Jones.

"Mike Jones is probably one of the bright spots of camp," head coach Dabo Swinney said. "The stock is way up on him. He's really, really done a nice job."

Venables echoed that sentiment.

"He's got a savviness about him. Understands football," the defensive coordinator said. "He's got a good football IQ, has tremendous pride, he's super coachable, pays attention and has a humility about him."

Venables called Jones in early June as the nation publicly mourned the death of George Floyd, a black man who died at the hands of a white police officer in Minnesota. He told Jones he'd support the players if they decided to hold a demonstration. That's when Jones took control.

"I've never really orchestrated stuff," Jones said. "I show up, and I play. That's it."

Things have changed. It won't be Jones' responsibility to be the defense's chief orator in 2020; middle linebacker James Skalski, a fifth-year veteran, holds that responsibility. But after years of waiting his turn, Jones is ready to step into the spotlight.

"I've had to develop a lot of patience," he said. "Once you get to what you've been patient for, it feels so much better."