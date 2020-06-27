How Clemson football players, parents feel about being on campus amid virus spike

CLEMSON — The announcements have come from across the land, from the mouths of college football spokespersons to journalists' Twitter feeds, washing over the rest of the sports-industrial complex like a tidal wave.

At Boise State, Kansas State, Texas, LSU, Houston, Alabama, Clemson and more the message has been the same – the coronavirus is here. And some of our football players are infected.

As of Friday, the number had reached 37 football players at Clemson. Forty-three athletes and four staffers across the athletic department have tested positive for the virus, with 28 individuals having completed a minimum 10-day isolation period.

Though there are no reports of players falling seriously ill, the rash of positive tests provided fresh points of argument to the debate enveloping the college football world: Is it safe to hold a season?

Clemson senior wide receiver Amari Rodgers chimed in last week, responding to a question posed by Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry on Twitter.

"How is college athletes on campus right?" Landry wrote.

Rodgers, who recorded 30 catches for 426 yards and four touchdowns in 2019 and figures to play a bigger role this season, was blunt:

"They need that money off us."

Clemson football and men's and women's basketball players have been on campus since June 1, at which point they were quarantined for seven days before voluntary workouts began June 8.

From there, athletes took COVID-19 and antibodies tests, and they weren't allowed in buildings without completing a daily screening.

Most who tested positive are asymptomatic, a team spokesperson said.

It's uncertain how many players privately share Rodgers' sentiment. But publicly, two fellow wide receivers — senior Cornell Powell and sophomore Joseph Ngata — tweeted their agreement.

There's no doubt the urgency of holding a season is connected to athletic departments' financial well-being; many departments would likely be in tough spots without the revenue from football television contracts. But there's also an argument —shared by at least two parents of Clemson football players — that athletes are most safe on campus, where they are isolated from the outside world and can be monitored by the coaching staff.

That includes junior offensive lineman Jackson Carman's father, Ken.

"I feel more comfortable with him being under close affiliation and association and accountability and the structure of the football program," he said. "rather than him just being out, banned from the association with the team, by himself in an apartment getting bored."

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Wednesday announced a new daily high of cases (1,291). That included a new daily high in Pickens County (66).

People from South Carolina traveling to New York, New Jersey and Connecticut — states initially hit hard by the virus — are now required to quarantine for 14 days.

"He's at risk with the team or not, and there's people in public that are contagions as well," Ken Carman said. "I would simply feel more comfortable with him being as fully connected to the team as they would allow, or permit."

The Clemson City Council on Wednesday passed an emergency ordinance requiring masks in public places, but there's some concern that safety precautions would be difficult to enforce if students return to campus.

Jackie Chalk, the mother of senior tight end J.C. Chalk, said she believes her son is being watched more closely on campus than he would be at home. She was told the players who have tested positive are quarantined in a separate location away from the rest of the team, each with their own bedroom and bathroom. Meals are delivered by staffers and left outside for players.

Jackie, whose father Gene Stallings first hired coach Dabo Swinney as a graduate assistant at Alabama, said she's not concerned by the number of players who have tested positive so far.

"If it were your parents in an old folks home and you heard this number, obviously you would be much more concerned," she said. "I also know they're not letting these guys spread it to outside their environment."

Clemson did not pause voluntary workouts this past week, as Boise State, Kansas State and Houston did. Team workouts are set to begin July 13, with the Tigers' season opener scheduled for Sept. 3 at Georgia Tech.

"You have to think that most of these guys are going to come down with it sooner or later," Jackie said. "Lucky (are the) ones that get it before the season.

"If the antibodies really do keep you from getting it again, better now than in the middle of the season."