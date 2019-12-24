SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ. — Clemson offensive lineman John Simpson has played against plenty of hyped defensive linemen in his career. It's easy to get excited during preparation, the senior said, but things change once the game starts.

"Once you get that first hit in, it's just like a regular game," said Simpson, a product of Fort Dorchester High.

But what about about when that first hit stings harder than most? And when a spot in the national championship is on the line? That'll be sophomore offensive lineman Jackson Carman's experience Saturday, when he lines up against Ohio State defensive end Chase Young in the Fiesta Bowl.

Simpson, for what it's worth, believes Carman is ready.

"He knows its a big task," Simpson said.

That might be an understatement. Young is one of the biggest stars in college football, a Heisman Trophy finalist and the likely No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft. As quarterback Justin Fields and running back J.K. Dobbins have powered Ohio State's offense, Young has had the same impact on defense.

Young has recorded 31 tackles and forced six fumbles this season, in addition to setting a program record with a nation-best 16.5 sacks. He did that despite serving a two-game suspension, handed down by the NCAA for once accepting a loan from a family friend.

"I think he's the best player in college football," Ohio State linebacker Tuf Borland said of Young. "He's everything you could ever want as a player. He's the type of guy you're happy he's on your team."

Carman's teammates also speak positively of him. The lone underclassman on Clemson's starting offensive line, he protects quarterback Trevor Lawrence's blindside. The 6-foot-5, 345-pound Carman was the consensus top player in the state of Ohio for the class of 2018, but chose the Tigers over Ohio State.

He said it was "fate" that he'd end up playing his home state school at some point in his career.

"I just had a feeling when I came here that we're definitely going to play them sometime," Carman said. "Even before I got on campus. It's happening."

And it's happening in a game with much at stake. Clemson, the defending national champion and winner of 28 consecutive games, resents claims that its success can be attributed in part to a soft schedule. Clemson ranks No. 62 nationally in strength of schedule, per Jeff Sagarin's ratings.

A win against Ohio State would validate Clemson's standing as a national power. A loss would play into the hands of critics.

That is not lost on the Tigers, including quarterback Trevor Lawrence. The sophomore attracted some early criticism after he threw eight interceptions in Clemson's first seven games this season. He since has thrown 23 touchdowns without a pick.

Lawrence can add to his growing legend Saturday with a strong performance against the Buckeyes. To push the Tigers to a second straight national title game, he knows he'll have to work around Young.

"Always kind of considering him," Lawrence said. "Really, there are other things, too. You can't put too much into one guy because that will mess up your offense. But you do have to keep him in the back of your mind for sure.

Simpson insisted Young is not the only dangerous player on Ohio State's defensive line. He pointed to Davon Hamilton, Robert Landers, Tyreke Smith and Jashon Cornell. But it's clear Young will be on the forefront for the Tigers.

Offensive coordinator/running backs coach Tony Elliott said it helps that Lawrence has improved as a run threat. He has rushed for 407 yards and seven touchdowns this season.

"Probably as good as I've seen out of structure," Elliott said of Lawrence. "When he breaks the pocket, just the ability to be accurate on the move, to find receivers down the field. He doesn't get quite the credit for the legs that he has."