CLEMSON — Houston Texans quarterback and former Clemson star Deshaun Watson is being sued for alleged sexual assault by seven women, and the NFL on March 18 opened an investigation into Watson's conduct.
All seven civil lawsuits involve massage therapists who allege that Watson engaged in assault during massages last year. The plaintiffs' attorney, Tony Buzbee, said a total of nine women had presented accusations against Watson.
Watson has reportedly hired Rusty Hardin, a prominent defense attorney who has represented professional athletes like Roger Clemens and Adrian Peterson, as his counsel. The quarterback has not spoken publicly on the allegations since March 16.
"I have never treated any woman with anything other than the utmost respect," Watson wrote on Twitter after the first lawsuit was filed. "The plaintiff's lawyer claims that this isn't about money, but before filing suit he made a baseless six-figure settlement demand, which I quickly rejected. Unlike him, this isn't about money for me — it's about clearing my name, and I look forward to doing that."
The lawsuits allege Watson committed "civil assault" by touching massage therapists with his genitals. One plaintiff alleges Watson forced her to have oral sex with him, and another said Watson ejaculated during a massage.
Watson, 25, starred at Clemson from 2014-2016 before getting drafted No. 12 overall by the Houston Texas in the 2017 NFL draft. Watson is a three-time Pro Bowl quarterback.
Houston police spokeswoman Jodi Silva declined to comment on whether any of the alleged sexual assaults were reported to police, saying the department does not identify people who have not been charged with a crime.
The alleged assaults took place at one of the women's homes, a Houston hotel and an office building in the city, according to the suits. They state that Watson connected with the women over social media, where they advertised their businesses, and flew one of them from Atlanta to Houston for a massage.
Each woman is suing for compensatory and punitive damages, as well as court costs.
Texans spokesman Omar Majzoub said that the team first learned about the allegations against Watson through a social media post March 16.
“We take accusations of this nature that involve anyone with the Houston Texans organization seriously,” Majzoub said March 17.
Watson is one of the league’s top quarterbacks and led the NFL in yards passing last season. He signed a four-year, $156 million contract extension with the Texans last offseason, but he became unhappy with the direction of the team as Houston sunk to 4-12 and he requested a trade in January.
