CLEMSON — Former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson is being sued for alleged sexual assault by three women.
All three civil lawsuits involve massage therapists, and the most recent includes the most egregious accusations. That plaintiff alleges Watson forced her to have oral sex with him in December 2020.
The first two civil lawsuits allege Watson committed "civil assault" by touching two massage therapists, on two separate occasions, with his genitals.
The lawsuits have been filed by Houston attorney Tony Buzbee, who claims that there are a total of six cases against Watson.
"I have never treated any woman with anything other than the utmost respect," Watson wrote on Twitter after the first lawsuit was filed. "The plaintiff's lawyer claims that this isn't about money, but before filing suit he made a baseless six-figure settlement demand, which I quickly rejected. Unlike him, this isn't about money for me — it's about clearing my name, and I look forward to doing that."
Watson starred at Clemson from 2014-2016 before getting drafted No. 12 overall by the Houston Texas in the 2017 NFL Draft. Watson is a three-time Pro Bowl quarterback.