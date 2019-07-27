Biscuits may not come in first place on a favorite breakfast item survey.

But they do in the North division of the Southern League in double-A baseball.

There, the Montgomery Biscuits, a Tampa Bay Rays affiliate, have been dominating all year long. They boast a 66-37 record through the entire season, and have already secured a playoff seed by posting the best division record in the first half.

All that to say, it’s not like they needed Clemson’s Paul Campbell, who got to town last month. But the late-round pick has certainly been the welcoming square of butter on top of the Biscuits’ success.

From the beginning

It’s hard to figure out what a Major League Baseball draft pick will bring to the table after playing in college. Especially in Campbell’s case, since he didn’t fare so well in Clemson, where he threw pitches from 2015 to 2017.

Batters averaged .323 against him, and he finished with an 8.60 ERA.

Lucky for him, the Tampa Bay Rays took a chance on him in the 21st round of the 2017 draft. And lucky for the Rays, Campbell has been great from the start.

"Being a late-round pick, it definitely lights a fire under you and makes you want to prove yourself," he said.

After posting a 1-0 record with a 2.29 ERA through nine starts in rookie ball, Campbell followed up with 7-2 record and 2.22 ERA in 2018. Batters only hit .219 against him last season, and only connected on four homers through 69 innings of work.

Crabs and Biscuits

Before he was a Biscuit, Campbell started the year with Tampa's Class A-Advanced squad, the Charlotte Stone Crabs.

Through 11 games, the former Tiger posted a 5-4 record with a 4.12 ERA. Some outings were rough, but he played well enough to earn a promotion to double-A on June 4.

In Montgomery, the right-hander has had a resurgence. He boasts a 6-2 record through nine games, with a 2.72 ERA and 33 punchouts.

His most recent outing on Wednesday notched him another win. Through six innings of work, he allowed no runs and fanned four batters.

The sky appears to be the limit for the 23-year-old. There's just one question: Are the biscuits in Montgomery better than everywhere else.

Unfortunately, Campbell couldn't verify.