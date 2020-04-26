CLEMSON — Ben Boulware on Saturday was charged with driving under the influence and having an open container of beer or wine in a motor vehicle, according to Greenville County court records. This was his first offense and his blood-alcohol level was less than .10. In South Carolina, it's illegal to operate a vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of .08 or greater.
Boulware, a former linebacker, was a key member of Clemson's 2017 College Football Playoff national championship team and had short stints with the Carolina Panthers and the San Francisco 49ers.
Former Clemson football star charged with DUI
CLEMSON — Ben Boulware on Saturday was charged with driving under the influence and having an open container of beer or wine in a motor vehicle, according to Greenville County court records. This was his first offense and his blood-alcohol level was less than .10. In South Carolina, it's illegal to operate a vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of .08 or greater.
Follow Joshua Needelman on Twitter at @joshneedelman.