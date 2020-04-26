You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
top story

Former Clemson football star charged with DUI

  • Updated
Boulware 'left it all on field' (copy)

Ben Boulware had brief stints with the Carolina Panthers and the San Francisco 49ers. Provided photo. 

CLEMSON — Ben Boulware on Saturday was charged with driving under the influence and having an open container of beer or wine in a motor vehicle, according to Greenville County court records. This was his first offense and his blood-alcohol level was less than .10. In South Carolina, it's illegal to operate a vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of .08 or greater.

Boulware, a former linebacker, was a key member of Clemson's 2017 College Football Playoff national championship team and had short stints with the Carolina Panthers and the San Francisco 49ers.

Follow Joshua Needelman on Twitter at @joshneedelman.

Tags

Joshua Needelman covers Clemson for The Post and Courier. He's a Long Island, N.Y., native and a University of Maryland graduate.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Free Times Breaking News