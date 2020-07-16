Ex-Clemson soccer goalie's social justice protests inside NWSL bubble

CLEMSON — In the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, with more eyes on the National Women's Soccer League than usual, Kailen Sheridan took a knee.

The NWSL, in late June, became the first U.S. professional team sports league to resume play since the coronavirus rendered the nation on pause a little more than three months earlier.

In doing so, the oft-overlooked league has laid out something of a blueprint for other sports as the nation is shadowed by the virus and renewed calls for racial justice.

Sheridan, a former Clemson goalkeeper who now starts for Sky Blue FC, has not taken the moment for granted. She made sure the Utah "bubble" in which the Challenge Cup is being held was safe before entering, peppering club and league officials with questions about protocol.

And before Sky Blue FC kicked off its campaign June 30 against OL Reign, as the national anthem blared through the Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman, Utah, Sheridan joined her teammates in taking a knee to protest police brutality and racial inequality.

There were no fans in the stands.

"We're one of the only sports really able to compete right now and be out here," she said. "We kind of talked about how we're here to play soccer, but we really need to use this opportunity for more than just to play soccer."

Before the club's first game, it announced every player would be donating to the New Jersey Institute for Social Justice with each goal scored.

The team's call to action is rooted in tough conversations players had upon arriving to the bubble, Sheridan said. Their days are heavily structured, with workouts interrupted only for team meetings, meals and pockets of down time. Rare is it a player spends much time away from her teammates.

The Sky Blue FC players have used all the time together to engage in conversations about race similar to those playing out around the rest of the nation.

"The important thing for (white players) was to hear our black teammates and our black sisters speak," Sheridan said. "After hearing their stories, it made us incredibly emotional and I think it connected us in a way that we couldn't have been connected before."

That connection has translated nicely to the field — though Sky Blue FC has been inconsistent. After playing OL Reign to an 0-0 draw in the opener, the team four days later fell to the Utah Royals, 1-0. Last Wednesday, though, Sheridan's team beat the Houston Dash, 2-0.

When the ball wasn't coming her way, Sheridan's gaze was fixed on a massive blue banner fans had sent that hung behind the team bench.

"It makes it feel like home," she said.

Sheidan recorded six saves Monday against the North Carolina Courage, but Sky Blue FC fell 2-0. The team's next game in the knockout rout of the World Cup-style tournament is Saturday against the Washington Spirit and defender Sam Staab, Sheridan's former Tigers teammate.

If Sky Blue FC advances in the eight-team tournament, it will play the winner of the matchup between OL Reign and the Chicago Red Stars.

Orlando Pride was originally scheduled to be the ninth team, but the side was forced to withdraw after six players and four staff members tested positive for the virus. The rest of the clubs continued play in earnest, but not without a harsh reminder of present circumstances front of mind.

Sheridan has felt safe inside the bubble, for what it's worth. Players are tested after every game, she said.

"We all want to be here, and we all want to play, but at the same time this is a big risk considering everything that's happened," she said. "It's not just getting sick at this point. People are actually dying.

"That was our biggest concern, is are we going to put ourselves at risk? And then even that puts people around us and people who are more susceptible at risk. And we definitely didn't want to do that, and we want to make sure that we (asked) all the questions that were necessary."

The potency of the coronavirus hits home for Sheridan, who played at Clemson from 2013-16, earning All-ACC First Team honors three times. The Palmetto State — along with others in the Sun Belt — has been hit hard by the illness, in effect putting the fall college football season in jeopardy.

But while the experience of Sheridan and her peers is limited in its ability to inform college football decision makers, the NWSL's cloistered universe does offer a unique window into how the virus has impacted the lives of high-achieving athletes during an uncertain time.

Days lose their contours, each bleeding into next. Sky Blue FC's Thursday, for example, began similar to the many days before it.

After breakfast, Sheridan and her teammates arrived at an empty facility, water bottles in hands, masks pulled over faces.

There was one twist for Sheridan: It was her 25th birthday.

She had no special plans.