CLEMSON — Clemson's Lyn-J Dixon clutched the ball to his chest last Saturday and lifted off, both feet leaving the ground, a 190-pound orange orb soaring over the mass of humanity below. The end zone was two yards away. Whatever happened next was out of his control.

"I was just hoping nobody was going to hit me in mid-air and take me out," Dixon said.

The sophomore running back lucked out. He landed unscathed and popped right back up, so enthusiastic in his celebration he bounced off a teammate and tripped. Dixon, a buoyant, youthful presence with a penchant for cracking up the Tigers' locker room, had long wanted to jump over the pile for a score during a game, as he had watched his heroes do growing up. He returned to the sideline, and Coach Dabo Swinney posited a question:

"You got some trampolines in those shoes?"

Dixon's touchdown, which, after the extra point, gave Clemson a 35-point lead in what turned into a 52-10 win over Charlotte, was well-received by Tigers coaches and players. In generations past, jumping over the pile happened more frequently, a dash of showmanship interjected into a gladiatorial sport. The game has moved in a different direction in recent decades, and so Dixon's histrionics stood out in an otherwise ho-hum blowout.

"You used to see that all the time, back in the day," Swinney said. "You'd see Bo Jackson over the top and Herschel Walker and all those guys.

"You got away from that over the years. So, Lyn-J, bringing it back. Old school."

There's a reason for the trend, said former South Carolina running back Brandon Bennett, who played five seasons in the NFL. Bennett is responsible for one of the most famous plays in South Carolina history, when he dove over the pile in 1993 to push the Gamecocks past then-No. 14 Georgia in the season opener.

"A great athlete leaps over the pile and breaks our hearts," said the late former broadcaster Larry Munson.

Bennett said the move is likely performed less often now because players are more athletic and the game is more technical, with a wider, more nuanced selection of schemes.

"Back in the day, everything was about being big and strong, people banging each other out. Who was the toughest guy?" Bennett said. "You had 12 guys up front there trying to knock each other out."

Swinney pointed out that offenses have moved away from the I-formation, which called for the fullback providing the halfback extra protection. Plus, Swinney added, it's often not always the most effective method for scoring in short-down situations.

Bennett agreed. A running back has more options for reaching the end zone when staying on their feet, he said. They can push back, spin or bounce out to the left or right. Jumping over the pile, Bennett said, should be a last resort option. The leap exposes runners to would-be tacklers.

Clemson co-offensive coordinator/running backs coach Tony Elliott called the tactic a "lost art," but that doesn't mean the Tigers don't practice it. Elliott said it's imperative for runners to leverage the ball high, turn their shoulders and keep the ball away from the defenders on the bottom.

The runner wants to hit the line at peak height, Bennett said, and begin their ascent as soon as the quarterback shoves the ball into their chest.

"I'm not sure if his technique was great," Elliott said of Dixon, smiling. "But he came down with the ball, so pleased with that."

Dixon ended up somersaulting against the 49ers, instead of shooting his body parallel over the pile. Others attempting the jump have met a more grim fate. South Carolina linebacker Ernest Jones said that once the runner leaves his feet, it's up to the defender to make a play.

"You just jump up there with him," Jones said. "Whoever's hitting each other harder is who's going to come out on top."

Dixon had been looking forward to the moment for some time. He tried it once during spring practice, and again during a fall camp scrimmage, but his appetite wasn't sated. What it would be like to do it during a real game, in front of thousands of fans and millions more watching at home?

"He always talks about it," freshman running back Michel Dukes said.

"He's been waiting about a year-and-a-half to do that," Elliott said.

He almost tried it Sept. 14 at Syracuse, Elliott said, before holding back. He was not going to waste his opportunity last Saturday. Clemson had the ball at the 1-yard line with 1:31 left in the first half, and Dixon took the handoff from backup quarterback Chase Brice at the 5-yard line. Three yards later he jumped.

"Wish for the best," Dixon said.

Things worked out well for Bennett. His jump launched him into Gamecocks lore. A framed, color-enhanced photo of the jump hangs downstairs in the "men's room," of his Greenville, S.C. home, next to trophies, footballs and old jerseys.

"You got to mentally be able to do it, really," he said. "It's hard to just make yourself jump over somebody. You don't want to jump."

Dixon sees things differently. He smiled Tuesday when recounting his gymnastic effort. When asked if he had gotten it out of his system, he said he had. But he added that a similar situation could arise in the future. Bennett said the decision to jump is made instantly and out of the necessity. Dixon said he'd do it again.