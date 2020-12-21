Dabo Swinney's low Ohio State ranking turns up Sugar Bowl heat

CLEMSON — One of the most popular T-shirts among Clemson fans bares a simple slogan: "Swinney, Venables 2020."

Clemson's head coach and defensive coordinator don't have plans to run for public office. But like any skilled politician, Dabo Swinney knows how best to seize a news cycle.

Sometimes that means raising his voice, like this weekend, when he campaigned for quarterback Trevor Lawrence to win the Heisman Trophy award. On other occasions Swinney takes a more subtle approach.

Social media users on Monday glommed onto a delicious kernel of college football shade: Swinney ranked Ohio State No. 11 in The USA Today Coaches Poll.

The Buckeyes are No. 3 in the final College Football Playoff rankings. And they'll play the No. 2 Tigers on Jan. 1 in the CFP national semifinal Sugar Bowl.

Former Clemson co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott, now the head coach at South Florida, has Ohio State No. 3.

Alabama's Nick Saban has the Buckeyes No. 5.

Swinney on Sunday had been asked about Ohio State getting into the Playoff despite just playing six games.

"That's the decision the committee made," he said.

Clemson and Ohio State have become postseason rivals in recent seasons. The volume got turned up Dec. 31, 2016, when the Tigers shellacked the Buckeyes in the national semifinal Fiesta Bowl, 31-0.

Then-Ohio State coach Urban Meyer afterwards mostly refrained from praising Swinney's team, instead blaming the defeat on the Buckeyes' lack of execution.

"Ohio State is not used to this," Meyer said then.

Last season, once again with a national title game berth on the line in the Fiesta Bowl, the Buckeyes put up more of a fight, and led for portions of the contest. But in the end Clemson earned a dramatic 29-23 victory over Ohio State and first-year coach Ryan Day.

When the Buckeyes kicked off winter workouts the following month, they did so underneath a sign baring a familiar score: "29-23."

"Coming off of that game, we didn't just get over it in one day," Day said. "It took time.

"Once that game was over, we wanted to get back here."

How they've gotten back is a point of contention for some, though. The Big Ten didn't start this season until late October because of COVID-19 concerns, and Ohio State concluded the regular season with a 5-0 record.

Three Buckeyes regular season games were canceled because of the virus, meaning Day's team was short the six-game minimum to compete in the conference title game.

The Big Ten waived the rule, and the Buckeyes on Saturday went on to beat Northwestern, 22-10, in the championship. That was enough to convince the committee of the program's playoff permits.

"There's nobody out there that would say that somebody who's played 11 games versus somebody who's played six is better physically," Swinney said. "It's a long season. We're going on Week 21. These guys have had no break. It's been a grind. Not just football wise, but the mental challenge and the personal sacrifice, commitment, that's everybody's had to make."

It's worth noting Swinney on Sept. 16 struck a different tone when asked if Big Ten teams should be eligible for playoff berths.

"I'd love for them to be," he said then.

Swinney couldn't have foreseen the stops and starts that've shadowed the Buckeyes' season. Even if he could, any good politician knows its OK to change one's mind.