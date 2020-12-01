Dabo Swinney prefers to have Dec. 12 off but ACC might fill FSU spot

CLEMSON — Coach Dabo Swinney would rather Clemson not have to play Dec. 12 — against Florida State or another ACC opponent.

The Tigers were assigned the open date, which is one week before the Dec. 19 ACC Championship game. If Clemson is told by the ACC to play, Swinney said Tuesday he'd rather play Florida State than another team.

But the Seminoles' season could be very well be finished after the team's games against Virginia and Duke were cancelled because of COVID-19 issues. And Notre Dame, which Clemson is in line to play in the ACC title game, was assigned a makeup game at Wake Forest for Dec. 12.

So Clemson could be in line to play a different conference foe that day.

Swinney said he had not heard anything about playing a team other than Florida State that weekend.

"I think if we have to play, we should play the game that (was) scheduled," he said. "We shouldn't have to prepare for a 12th game. We’ve had an 11 game schedule. We should play the game we’re prepared to play."

There are several more ACC teams short of the 11-game threshold for the season because of coronavirus cancellations, but most already have contests scheduled for Dec. 12.

The only team aside from Florida State that will not have played 11 games by the end of this Saturday and has an open date next weekend is Duke.

The Blue Devils (2-7) are led by former Clemson backup quarterback Chase Brice. In his first season as a starter Brice is 166-of-310 passing (53.5 completion percentage) for 1,995 yards and 9 touchdowns with 13 interceptions.

If Clemson doesn't play Duke that weekend, it's also possible the ACC could move some other teams around.

The Post and Courier has reached out to the ACC for comment.

The Tigers' game against the Seminoles was postponed after Florida State pulled out after learning a Clemson offensive lineman who traveled with the team had tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 20.

The decision drew the ire of Swinney, who said the trip to Tallahassee, Fla., cost about $300,000.

"We didn't get to play the game," he said. "We had a runaway bride. We were walking down the aisle."

Florida State since has struggled with coronavirus issues of its own. The team's game against Virginia last weekend and its game against Duke scheduled for Saturday have both been postponed.

The Tigers normally wear orange pants when some sort of championship is on the line, but Swinney on Tuesday said he doesn't anticipate Clemson donning the special garb for Saturday's contest at Virginia Tech.

If the game against the Hokies were to mark Clemson's final regular-season game, the team would clinch a spot in the ACC title game with a win.