Dabo Swinney on FSU's Norvell: 'I'm not going to worry about advice from Tallahassee'

CLEMSON — Coach Dabo Swinney on Tuesday generally took a measured tone when discussing the aftermath of this weekend's postponed game at Florida State.

But Swinney don't hold back when asked to respond to something Florida State coach Mike Norvell said Monday.

Norvell said, among other things, that "football coaches are not doctors."

"We're not doctors. Not trying to be a doctor. I just listen to the doctors," Swinney said. "I've been in this league 18 years, I've been the head coach here 12. And they've had three head coaches in four years. So, the decisions they make. I'm not going to worry about advice from Tallahassee."

The game scheduled for noon Saturday was postponed after Florida State learned a Clemson backup offensive lineman who had traveled with the team tested positive for COVID-19 after landing in Tallahassee.

The test was administered before Clemson's flight.

Swinney on Sunday said "COVID was an excuse," to not play the game. He added the Tigers have no interest in returning to Florida State for a makeup game unless Florida State paid for the expenses. Swinney said Clemson would be open to hosting the Seminoles at Death Valley.

Both teams' next open date is Dec. 12.