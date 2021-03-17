Dabo and Aamir: Clemson football coach's special bond with star basketball player

CLEMSON — On Dec. 16, in the aftermath of the Clemson basketball team's 66-60 loss to Virginia Tech the night before, forward Aamir Simms received a text message from one of his most trusted mentors.

"No more losing," the text read. "Onward and upward."

And then another text came in. It was a picture of a rock painted with a message familiar to Clemson football fans: "All in."

As Simms leads the No. 7-seed Tigers into their first-round NCAA Tournament matchup against No. 10-seed Rutgers on March 19, the senior is channeling the advice of someone who has been there for him from the beginning: Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney.

"Have loved watching him and getting to know him the past four years," Swinney said. "Just a great young man that I have so much respect for. So happy for him and this team for all they accomplished this year in the most difficult circumstances. I know his leadership has been such a critical factor for them."

As Swinney, whose Tigers have won two of the past four national championships, has ascended to the top of the sports world, he's delighted in sharing his knowledge with coaches and players from all walks.

That includes Simms, who arrived on campus in 2017 as a nervous freshman. Now he's the face of a team clawing to make a name for itself, and with that comes great responsibility.

"Since I stepped foot on campus Dabo's been in my corner and wanted to see me succeed," Simms said. "He's done nothing but support me, and when we lose he's kind of one of the first people to text me, jump on me and give me pointers."

If Clemson makes a deep run in the tournament, it'll likely be because of Simms. There's no doubt this Clemson team is one of Brownell's deepest — 11 Tigers are averaging at least 9.8 minutes per game — but Simms is the lone star.

Simms has not yet declared for the 2021 NBA Draft, but after the forward went through the draft process last year, this season has felt like a grand finale. And he hasn't disappointed. Simms is averaging a career-best 13.3 points per game, shooting 54.3 percent from the floor (up from 47.4 percent in 2019-20) and 82.5 percent from the free throw line (up from 70.5 percent).

He is, at once, the engine that powers the Tigers' offense and the team's lead rim protector (Simms averages a team-high .7 blocks per game).

Simms said Swinney's winning attitude is inspirational.

"Just seeing the success he's had has definitely been an inspiration to me," Simms said. "And motivation for us to take our program to the next level, similar to what he did."

Their relationship is not one-sided. Swinney said Simms has "always tried to encourage me," and over the summer Simms stood up for Swinney as Clemson underwent a reckoning with racial issues.

"Y'all get off Dabo, man," Simms wrote in a June 7 tweet. "At this point, y'all just trying to fill headlines and that's sad."

The Clemson football team is in the middle of a spring practice break, meaning Swinney will have plenty of time to watch the Tigers in the tournament. They hope it will be a long run, though the Scarlet Knights are slight favorites in the first round.

Simms hardly minds. He's learned from Swinney that sometimes the underdog has magic on its side.