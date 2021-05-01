Cornell Powell marks Clemson's fifth selection in 2021 NFL draft

CLEMSON — Cornell Powell is going to Kansas City.

The Chiefs selected the former Clemson wide receiver in the fifth round (No. 181 overall) on May 1 in the 2021 NFL draft.

That Powell was even in position to be drafted was something of a small miracle. Powell was a scarcely used wideout his first four college seasons before coming into his own in 2020 as a redshirt senior.

He finished second on the team in receptions (53), receiving yards (882) and tied for first with seven touchdowns.

"The Chiefs are getting a young man of commitment and perseverance, a young man that has finally put it all together and is just hungry," coach Dabo Swinney said. "His best football is still in front of him. The light has come on bright for him."

Powell was the fifth former Clemson player drafted, marking the third straight draft in which at least five players were selected. That's one shy of the longest streak in program history (2014-17).

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence on April 29 was the first Clemson player off the board, when the Jacksonville Jaguars took him with the first overall pick. The Jaguars then selected running back Travis Etienne with the No. 25 pick.

On April 30, offensive lineman Jackson Carman went in the second round (No. 46 overall) to the Cincinnati Bengals, and former wide receiver Amari Rodgers went in the third round (No. 85 overall) to the Green Bay Packers.

Swinney has now produced 69 total draft picks since 2009. He trails only Alabama's Nick Saban in that span.

Perhaps no other former Clemson player to be drafted had a more improbable run than the 6-1 Powell.

"Cornell is a great prospect that I really think is just scratching the surface of his potential," said wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham. "He has good height, but his length makes him play longer and bigger than he really is, so he can go up and make the contested plays."

Swinney noted that Powell, like Rodgers, can be a special teams threat in the NFL. Rodgers in 2020 led the Tigers in receptions (77) and receiving yards (1,020) while tying with Powell for a team-high seven receptions.

"He has incredible special teams value," Swinney of Rodgers. "He is a tough yards-after-the-catch guy and I think is one of those guys that, like I said is a true pro."