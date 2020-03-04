College of Charleston routs Clemson in road stunner

CLEMSON — There was no need for Monte Lee to preserve Wednesday's box score for posterity. He had already seen the game unfold. The sheet of white paper served as physical proof of what had happened that afternoon at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

As he walked out of the interview room postgame, blank expression on his face, Lee crumpled the paper into a ball.

"Hopefully when the guys take a shower in the locker room and head out of here, they'll wash this one off of them," Lee had said moments earlier. "From time time to time, you get thumped."

The Tigers were thumped Wednesday by College of Charleston, 11-2. The rout began in the first inning, when Cougars right fielder Donald Hansis lined a fastball into the empty right-field seats for a grandslam.

"It was the right man at the right spot. He got the right pitch and he didn't miss it," College of Charleston coach Chad Holbrook said. "The thing that really impressed me about Donald was he came back and adjusted with some breaking balls."

Indeed, Sansis's second home run of the day, a solo shot to lead off the sixth inning, came on a curveball and put the Tigers in a 7-0 hole. By then, Clemson was on its second of seven pitchers, left-hander Keyshawn Askew. Right-hander Mack Anglin, a freshman, started for the Tigers and lasted just 1 1/3 innings.

Left-hander Zach Williams started for College of Charleston (8-2) and tossed 3.1 shutout innings, before handing the game off to the bullpen, which remained stout until the bottom of the ninth, when Clemson (9-3) pushed two runs across the plate.

It was not nearly enough, and Lee fell short against his alma mater and the program he led before taking over Clemson in 2016. Holbrook gushed over his team's effort.

"Clemson's got a lot of history and a lot of tradition in their baseball program," he said, gesturing to the list of program accolades emblazoned on inside of the right-field fence. "You can just look out there at the walls and see the national players of year and College World Series appearances. They've been good for a long time."

Holbrook conceded the Cougars probably caught the Tigers "at the right time." The gloomy, gray afternoon presented a stark difference to Sunday, when Clemson clinched its weekend series against archival South Carolina in front of a sun-soaked stadium full of orange T-shirts.

The momentum did not carry over to Wednesday. The Tigers were throttled on their home field in front of a small smattering of fans.

As the players placed their arms around one another afterwards for the singing of the Clemson Alma Mater, a team employee in the pressbox pressed a button, wiping the scoreboard clean of a score the team would rather soon forget.

The Tigers do have a chance to atone. On March 31, they play the Cougars at a neutral site in Columbia. Perhaps the box score will be worth Lee keeping.