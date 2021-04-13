College of Charleston baseball beats Clemson for 2nd straight year

CLEMSON — The 42-minute weather delay April 13 couldn't help the Clemson baseball team refocus against College of Charleston.

When the game restarted in the top of the fifth inning, the Cougars tacked three more runs onto their two-run lead, blowing open what would turn into a 13-6 rout at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

College of Charleston, Tigers coach Monte Lee's alma mater, has now beaten Clemson two seasons in a row. Lee was the Cougars' head coach from 2009-15 until taking over at Clemson.

Second baseman Sam Hall said the Tigers' recent struggles — the team has now lost three in a row — are the product of Clemson players putting too much pressure on themselves.

"Everybody wants to be great," Hall said. "So when you get in those big-time moments, especially, you want to be great. A lot of times fear of failure comes into play."

College of Charleston designated hitter Tanner Steffy was the star for the Cougars, driving in three runs on three hits — including two homers. Steffy first went deep in the fourth, then again in the seventh to give the Cougars a 7-1 lead.

“Really proud of our kids," College of Charleston coach Chad Holbrook said. "We have certainly faced some adversity this year, but we played some great baseball tonight against a really good team."

Right-hander William Privette started for the Cougars and pitched well — he surrendered one earned run over 4 2/3 innings. His counterpart, Clemson right-hander Ty Olenchuck, was not as effective. Olenchuk allowed four over four innings, and was pulled after allowing a homer and a single to start off the fifth.

Right-hander Rasesh Pandya then took over and loaded the bases before the delay. Left-hander Geoffrey Gilbert was called upon after the delay, and the second pitch he threw went for a passed ball and scored the runner from third. His third pitch was doubled down the right-field line by first baseman Ari Sechopoulos for two more runs.

The rout was on.

"It's obviously frustrating," Lee said, sighing. "I think we had runners on base in every inning but the first inning. And wound up scoring six runs. ... Would've liked for us to been able to tack on a few more runs with some hits.

Clemson (15-14) scored one run each in the seventh and the eighth, but then the College of Charleston (13-14) tacked on six more runs in the top of the ninth. At one point in the frame, Tigers center fielder Bryce Teodosio chased down a fly ball, extended his arm and catching the ball as he crashed to the ground. It was a spectacular couch, no doubt bound for highlight reels. But it was moot. Two Cougars runners came around to score.

Clemson catcher Jonathan French connected for a three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth, but the College of Charleston's lead was much too large to overcome.