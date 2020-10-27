You are the owner of this article.
College GameDay at the Masters: 'Super cool' says Dabo Swinney

  • Updated
Clemson Texas A M Football (copy)

ESPN's College GameDay crew will go live from the Masters in Augusta on Saturday, Nov. 14. File/Sam Craft/AP

The Masters' master planners found a way to mix in the popularity of college football with the coronavirus-forced move of golf's greatest tournament from April to November.

Fred Ridley, Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club, announced Tuesday the 2020 Masters Tournament (Nov. 12-15) will include ESPN’s College GameDay airing live from Augusta National on Saturday, Nov. 14.

“Given the circumstances brought about by the pandemic, the delivery of quality content is as important as ever to the storytelling of the Masters Tournament,” said Ridley. “While we will dearly miss our patrons at Augusta National this fall, we are excited to showcase what promises to be a truly memorable Masters in a variety of ways for viewers around the world.”

Dabo Swinney, head coach of No. 1-ranked Clemson, captured a popular reaction.

"That's super cool," he said. "Really cool. Wow. Good. That's something else to watch on TV."

Clemson doesn't play the week of Nov. 14.

South Carolina plays an SEC game at Ole Miss.

At this point, Wisconsin at Michigan is the only Nov. 14 matchup of teams currently ranked in the Associated Press top 25.

Tiger Woods is the defending Masters champion.

College GameDay is scheduled to take place from 9 a.m.-Noon before the live CBS broadcast of the third round.

The broadcast studio will be staged overlooking Ike’s Pond and the 9th green of the Par 3 course.

“When exploring ways to showcase a fall Masters, we were drawn to the concept of hosting College GameDay at Augusta National to introduce the Tournament to a new audience and provide even more anticipation and excitement to the event,” Ridley said. “We appreciate the collaboration with ESPN, our longtime broadcast partner, for this first-of-its-kind opportunity.” 

Masters television coverage will include ESPN time slots of 1-5:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 12 and 13, and CBS coverage on Saturday from 1-5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The traditional Wednesday Par 3 Contest has been canceled.

Gene Sapakoff is a columnist and College Sports Editor at The Post and Courier with focus mostly on Clemson, South Carolina, SEC and ACC athletics. But also golf, the Charleston RiverDogs, Atlanta Braves, Carolina Panthers. And road food.

