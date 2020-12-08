College Football Playoff looking at options for moving Rose Bowl semifinal

College Football Playoff officials are looking at options for moving a semifinal game scheduled for Jan. 1 at the Rose Bowl because of COVID-19 outbreaks and restrictions in California, two high-ranking sources have told The Post and Courier.

Most playoff projections have Clemson playing in the Rose Bowl, located in Pasadena, Calif., if the Tigers defeat Notre Dame in the ACC Championship Game on Dec. 19.

Fresh coronavirus stay-at-home orders were issued Sunday night for Southern California and are set to last at least three weeks. They will be lifted only if hospital Intensive Care Unit capacity exceeds 15 percent.

While it’s unclear how mass closure of businesses and events might impact an outdoor college football playoff game, there are ominous signs: America’s most populous state reported 30,000 new COVID cases on Sunday and Southern California ICU capacity dropped to 10.3 percent, per California’s official pandemic website.

“We are monitoring the circumstances,” College Football Playoff Executive Director Bill Hancock told The Post and Courier. “And we will be prepared.”

Hancock declined to “get into hypotheticals.”

“Suffice to say, we will be prepared,” he said. “But unless something changes, we will be playing at the Rose Bowl and are looking forward to it.”

Options apparently do not include on-campus sites; Clemson has not been contacted about hosting a playoff game, a university spokesperson told The Post and Courier.

The Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl in New Orleans are the two playoff host sites this season within the CFP’s rotational host system involving six sites. It seems unlikely fans will be allowed at a Rose Bowl played in Pasadena.

Alabama, No. 1 in CFP rankings, probably would land in the Sugar Bowl as the host team against the No. 4 seed if the Tide wins an SEC Championship Game matchup against Florida on Dec. 19.

Clemson, No. 3 and 9-1, likely gets knocked out of the playoff scenario with a loss to Notre Dame but probably wouldn’t move ahead of undefeated Alabama with a win.

Dabo Swinney’s program is seeking a sixth straight playoff appearance. Clemson has won two of the last four national championship games.

Clemson has never played in the Rose Bowl, “The Granddaddy” of college bowl games.

The 1942 Rose Bowl was moved to Durham, N.C., for Oregon State’s win over Duke as bowl officials feared Japanese attacks on the U.S. West Coast less than a month after a bombardment of Pearl Harbor in Hawaii that drew the U.S. into World War II.