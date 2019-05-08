CLEMSON — The Clemson Tigers scored 11 runs in the fourth inning and totaled 16 hits in their 17-3 victory over The Citadel at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Wednesday night.
The Tigers improved to 29-20, while the Bulldogs dropped to 10-37. It was the first meeting between the two teams at Doug Kingsmore Stadium since 2004.
Grayson Byrd extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a leadoff homer in the second inning. An inning later, Michael Green hit a run-scoring double and Byrd added a run-scoring single with two outs. Clemson then erupted for 11 runs on seven hits in the fourth inning. Chad Fairey hit a two-run single to start the scoring, then he hit a two-run homer, the first of his career, to cap the scoring. In between, Logan Davidson, Kyle Wilkie and Justin Hawkins all hit run-scoring doubles.
Hawkins added a run-scoring single in the sixth inning, then in the seventh inning, Byrd blasted a two-run homer, his second of the game, sixth in the last six games and 11th of the season. Byrd led the Tigers at the plate in the game by going 4-for-4 with two homers, a double, four RBIs and four runs.
Tigers starter Jackson Lindley (2-0) earned the win by throwing just 61 pitches (42 strikes). Bulldogs starter Alex Bialakis (0-6) suffered the loss.
Furman 7,
South Carolina 4
The Gamecocks allowed three runs in the ninth inning to drop a non-conference game to Furman at Founders Park.
USC’s T.J. Hopkins hit his 10th home run of the season.