Clemson's Uiagalelei has No. 1 pick potential, former FSU star EJ Manuel says

CLEMSON — Clemson is starting to feel a lot like Florida State. That's what E.J. Manuel believes, anyway. The former Seminoles quarterback said the Tigers are in special accompany with signal callers Trevor Lawrence and D.J. Uiagalelei on the roster at the same time.

Three straight Florida State quarterbacks in the 2010s turned into first round draft picks — Christian Ponder, Manuel and Jameis Winston.

Lawrence is likely to be the No. 1 selection in the 2021 NFL draft. Uiagalelei has started just one college game, but Manuel believes the freshman has what it takes to be top selection in the future.

Uiagalelei finished 30-of-41 passing for 342 yards and two touchdowns with a 30-yard rushing score in the No. 1 Tigers' 34-28 win over Boston College last weekend.

"It's funny because their starter is the best quarterback in college football," said Manuel, an ACC Network analyst. "Just the way he came in, it didn't feel like the offense changed for him."

That was by design. Uiagalelei didn't know he would be starting against the Eagles until Thursday, when the team learned Lawrence had tested positive for COVID-19.

There wasn't enough time to change up the game plan. Uiagalelei would have to run the same offense Lawrence has all season.

He didn't disappoint. On Clemson's opening drive he faced weak-side pressure and tossed the ball to running back Travis Etienne, who ran the rest of the way for a 35-yard score.

But it was Uiagalelei's poise that most impressed Manuel, who was selected by the Buffalo Bills with the No. 13 pick in the 2013 NFL Draft after leaving college.

"Kudos to the coaching staff for preparing him to get out there to play," Manuel said. "But he still went out and did it by himself."

After the game offensive coordinator Tony Elliott said Uiagalelei has bits of three elite quarterbacks in his game: Lawrence, Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes and former Clemson star Deshaun Watson, who now starts for the Houston Texans.

Maneul said Uiagalelei reminds him of two professional quarterbacks: He has the body of the New England Patriots' Cam Newton and the arm of Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, Manuel said.

"I know that's two No. 1 picks," Manuel said. "But I think that's his future."

Clemson fans would certainly welcome Uiagalelei reaching such heights. But first the freshman has a big test ahead: No. 4 Notre Dame.

The Fighting Irish, who host Clemson on Saturday evening, lead the ACC in points allowed per game (10.3). The defense is led by safety Kyle Hamilton, linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and defensive end Daelin Hayes, the latter of whom earned ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week honors after recording two sacks and two forced fumbles in Notre Dame's 31-13 win over Georgia Tech last weekend.

"This is going to be a different animal this week, obviously going on the road, and this is a very special team," Swinney said. "This is a very, very good defense that's got elite talent and plays with elite effort."

Manuel conceded Clemson would probably enter Saturday's game more confident if Lawrence was healthy. But it's worth noting there isn't a ton of game tape on Uiagalelei yet.

Besides, there's something exciting about Southern California kid with the delightful last name the nation is learning how to pronounce.

"You don't really know what the ceiling is," Manuel said.

Two defensive starters to miss Notre Dame game

Swinney announced after practice Wednesday that defensive tackle Tyler Davis (ankle) and Mike Jones Jr. (undisclosed) will not travel for the Tigers' game against Notre Dame this weekend.

Neither played in the Boston College game. Davis has appeared in just three contests this season.