Clemson's Trevor Lawrence's hair stylist sends him off to Jacksonville

CLEMSON — The man behind the most famous hair in sports is not territorial. Trevor Lawrence, Scott Holder has always known, would eventually have to find a new hair stylist.

That day has come.

Holder, the owner of Hair Techniques in Cartersville, Ga., trusts the former Clemson star and Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback will find a competent stylist in his new home. Holder just hopes that whomever takes over his responsibilities knows to respect Lawrence's time.

When Lawrence started growing out his hair in high school, Holder said, Holder made sure his chair was a safe space. Over the 20 minutes it would take to chop the 1.5 inches off Lawrence's hair, Holder never brought up football.

"We would talk about fishing, we would talk about golf," said Holder, who also played quarterback in high school. "Everyone in the world wanted to talk to him about football. I just tried to give him some down time. ... I just wanted to give him some space."

Lawrence didn't officially become a Jaguars player until April 29, when the franchise selected him with the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, so it's unclear if the star has even nailed down a new stylist.

But when that time comes, a long list of area hair specialists will be ready.

Eric Rivera, for one, believes he'd be a good candidate. A Jaguars team barber since 2016, Rivera opened Precision Barber Shop with a loan from former Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles.

Since the onset of COVID-19, Rivera has made home visits for local business owners, charging as much $300 for a cut. He said he wouldn't have a problem working with Lawrence's hair, which is longer than that of his typical client.

"Me, doing (cosmetology) school up north, in New Jersey, it taught me a lot. It's very diverse, you get a lot of styles up there. They're always up to par with the new styles, new trends," Rivera said. "If Trevor was to sit in my chair, definitely would be able to give him exactly what he would want. Or if he were to ask me for advice on what he would want, I would definitely be able to do that as well."

Cynthia Meadows, owner of A'Bliss Studio in Jacksonville, already has some suggestions for Lawrence. Meadows, who has worked for rappers Teyana Taylor and Lil Mama, suggested Lawrence might benefit dying his hair brunette and getting a razor cut, which would create more wispy strands.

Meadows said a less "feminine" style could be beneficial for Lawrence's image.

"I'd like to give him a fresh new look to welcome him to Jacksonville," Meadows said.

It might take some serious convincing to get Lawrence to alter his look. His hair has inspired social media accounts and Halloween costumes. It is, other than his famous right arm, his most marketable trait.

Lawrence, who famously revealed in 2019 he uses Pantene shampoo, has yet to sign an endorsement deal with a shampoo or conditioner brand, and that's not because he hasn't been active on the market — the quarterback has already partnered with Adidas, Gatorade, Bose, Blockfolio, AirBnb and Wingstop.

Perhaps he wants to keep his hair routine a secret.

"I don't know that he would do (an endorsement deal) for a specific shampoo," Holder said.

Still, at some point, Lawrence will need to get a haircut. Whether it's with Rivera, Meadows or some other Jacksonville stylist, Holder's successor will have big shoes to fill.

Holder recalled one haircut Lawrence had scheduled for a Thursday afternoon. Cartersville High School had a big game the following evening, and some of Holder's buddies joked he shouldn't touch Lawrence's hair.

If Lawrence played poorly the next day, they said, it would be Holder's fault. Holder addressed the hoopla when Lawrence came and sat in his chair.

"So let's go ahead and get something straight. No matter how you play tomorrow night, it has nothing to do with this haircut. You got that?" Holder said.

Lawrence chuckled and agreed. He ended up playing just fine the next night, of course, but not before Holder snipped off those 1.5 inches. There was no mention of football the rest of the appointment.