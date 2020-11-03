Clemson's Trevor Lawrence will travel to Notre Dame game but not play

CLEMSON — Trevor Lawrence will be on the sideline for No. 1 Clemson's primetime showdown with No. 4 Notre Dame this Saturday but won't play, coach Dabo Swinney confirmed Tuesday.

It was announced last Thursday the quarterback had tested positive for COVID-19. Swinney said Lawrence will have completed his 10-day isolation by this weekend but will still need to pass a series of cardiovascular tests before returning to the field.

Lawrence, a Heisman Trophy contender and the likely No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, has been participating in team meetings via Zoom. Freshman quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei started in his stead in a thrilling win over Boston College last Saturday and will get the nod again against the Fighting Irish.