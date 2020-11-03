You are the owner of this article.
Clemson's Trevor Lawrence will travel to Notre Dame game but not play

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence last played in the Tigers' Oct. 24 win at Syracuse. Ken Ruinard/ACC photo

CLEMSON — Trevor Lawrence will be on the sideline for No. 1 Clemson's primetime showdown with No. 4 Notre Dame this Saturday but won't play, coach Dabo Swinney confirmed Tuesday.

It was announced last Thursday the quarterback had tested positive for COVID-19. Swinney said Lawrence will have completed his 10-day isolation by this weekend but will still need to pass a series of cardiovascular tests before returning to the field.

Lawrence, a Heisman Trophy contender and the likely No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, has been participating in team meetings via Zoom. Freshman quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei started in his stead in a thrilling win over Boston College last Saturday and will get the nod again against the Fighting Irish.

Joshua Needelman covers Clemson for The Post and Courier. He's a Long Island, N.Y., native and a University of Maryland alum. He's won national and state awards in sports and feature writing, and for reasons unclear he still roots for the New York Knicks.

