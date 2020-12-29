Clemson's Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne eager for New Orleans atonement

CLEMSON — Six weeks before Mardi Gras, Trevor Lawrence's dreams of an orange and purple parade turned into a New Orleans nightmare.

It was Jan. 13, and for the second consecutive season Clemson was in the College Football Playoff national championship game. The Tigers had thumped Alabama the year before. Why would 2020 be any different?

And then Clemson ran into a juggernaut. Behind quarterback Joe Burrow, LSU rolled to a 42-25 win in the Superdome, handing Clemson its first defeat in two seasons and Lawrence the first of his college career.

"What could've been," Lawrence lamented Tuesday.

The junior quarterback on Friday will have a chance for atonement, when Clemson returns to the Superdome for the CFP national semifinal Sugar Bowl. The opponent will be different — the No. 2 Tigers will play No. 3 Ohio State — but the arena and the historic city will no doubt conjure memories for Lawrence.

Lawrence, one of four Heisman Trophy finalists, believes that pain can be turned into fuel.

"Some things are necessary for you to grow," Lawrence said. "I think for us, and for me personally, it was good for us to not win that game.

"There's a lot of things I needed to work on to be a better player. I think leading in times when things are harder, when you lose a game, is definitely harder than when you're winning."

It is not a novel sports idea to claim players can learn more in defeat than in victory. But that truism is magnified at Clemson, where winning has become so frequent. Coach Dabo Swinney's team entered the LSU game with a 29-game win streak.

But then the Tigers lost again, on Nov. 7, at Notre Dame. It was their first regular-season defeat since 2017. Lawrence didn't play in the 47-40 loss — he hadn't been cleared to return after contracting COVID-19 — but he was on the sideline, his face covered not by a football mask but an N-95.

That made him a little stronger, too. When Lawrence finally did get to play Notre Dame in the ACC Championship game Dec. 19, he was unstoppable: 412 yards of total offense with three touchdowns.

It all makes one wonder how he'll perform in his New Orleans return. Maybe he'll picture Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields as Burrow, or coach Ryan Day as Ed Orgeron.

Or maybe the Superdome will be enough. When he first got back to the locker room after the national championship defeat, he sat in a chair and yanked off his pads, his voice solemn as he answered reporters' questions.

And then Lawrence walked around the locker room, looking his teammates in the eyes and offering a message: "We'll be back."

Those words proved prescient.

"It has that fairytale kind of story headline," tight end Braden Galloway said.

For some of the older players, this will mark their third attempt at victory inside the Superdome. Star running back Travis Etienne is one of them. A native of Jennings, La., which is about 190 miles outside New Orleans, Etienne first played in the building in the Tigers' 24-6 loss to Alabama in the 2018 national semifinal.

"I'm 0-2," he said. "At this point I'm kind of tired talking about what I'm going to do. I'm just ready to get to that point and make it right."

He'll get that chance Friday. So will Lawrence. With a win, the dominant backfield duo will get one more crack at a national championship together.

"You don't chose losing," Lawrence said. "But sometimes it's better for you."

Next Game

WHO: No. 2 Clemson (10-1) vs. No. 3 Ohio State (6-0)

WHEN: Friday, 8 p.m.

WHERE: Superdome, New Orleans

TV: ESPN

LINE: Clemson by 7½