Clemson's Trevor Lawrence tests positive for COVID-19

  • Updated
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is the projected No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Ken Ruinard/ACC photo/Provided photo. 

 Ken Ruinard

CLEMSON — Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has tested positive for COVID-19, coach Dabo Swinney confirmed Thursday night. 

It's unclear if or how many other Clemson players might have tested positive. 

No. 1 Clemson's biggest game of the season is in nine days on Nov. 7. Any ACC athlete who tests positive must isolate for at least 10 days. 

Lawrence spoke to reporters Tuesday afternoon. The Tigers test players on Sunday, Wednesday and Friday. 

No. 1 Clemson hosts Boston College on Saturday.

“Trevor has authorized us this evening to announce that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now in isolation," Swinney said in a statement. "He is doing well with mild symptoms but will not be available for this week’s game against Boston College."

Lawrence, a Heisman Trophy contender, is 135-of-191 passing (70.7 completion percentage) for 1,833 yards and 17 touchdowns with two interceptions this season. He's also rushed for four touchdowns.

His backup, freshman D.J. Uiagalelei, could be in line to start against the Eagles. Believed by many to be Lawrence's heir apparent, Uiagalelei has impressed in limited action this season. He's 12-of-19 passing for 102 yards and has rushed for two touchdowns. 

Joshua Needelman covers Clemson for The Post and Courier. He's a Long Island, N.Y., native and a University of Maryland alum. He's won national and state awards in sports and feature writing, and for reasons unclear he still roots for the New York Knicks.

