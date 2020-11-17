Clemson's Trevor Lawrence says no Heisman Trophy, no problem as he comes back from COVID

CLEMSON — Trevor Lawrence is making sure he appreciates the little things.

The Clemson quarterback on Tuesday said he has a renewed appreciation after missing out on the Tigers' previous two games because he tested positive for COVID-19.

Lawrence will make his return Saturday when the No. 4 Tigers play at Florida State.

"Just shows you it's a privilege to get to do what we do," Lawrence said. "The days can be long sometimes, and sometimes you can kind of lose sight of what you do and why you do it. (I'm) really more appreciative than ever to be back. It means a lot to be part of this team."

Lawrence has put together a brilliant season so far. He's 135 of 191 passing for 1,833 yards and 17 touchdowns with two interceptions. He's also rushed for 71 yards and four TDs on 21 carries.

The presumptive No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft was considered a Heisman Trophy favorite before he contracted the virus, but in the weeks since his odds have dropped.

"No watch list, award list, anything is going to change how I feel and the confidence I have," Lawrence said. "Obviously that would be super cool, and it would be an honor to be in the running for the Heisman. But, honestly, if I don't win it, the world's not going to stop."