Clemson's Trevor Lawrence reflects on COVID-19 isolation, return to field, NFL future

CLEMSON — Forced into isolation two weeks ago, the most famous player in college football was reintroduced to an old companion: stillness.
So much of Trevor Lawrence's life is filled with noise. Noise from teammates and coaches, teachers and family members. Noise from television talking heads dissecting his play. Noise from fans on the street who, pretty please, would really appreciate just one photo.
Lawrence is fine with all that, for the most part. It comes with the job as Clemson's starting quarterback.
But when Lawrence, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 29, was forced to quarantine in his apartment, the tenor of his life took on a distinctly quieter tone.
The first few days he slept. Then he slept some more. At first he lamented his plight, away from his teammates as he was, but as time wore on the isolation produced something else: appreciation.
"It's a chance for me to rest," said Lawrence, who will be back for Clemson's game against Florida State on Nov. 21. "To rest my body, my mind, and get ready because it's a long season."
Lawrence's absence meant freshman D.J. Uiagalelei started for Clemson against Boston College and No. 2 Notre Dame the past two weeks. And the backup performed admirably: 59-of-85 passing for 781 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions in addition to a pair of running scores.
Uiagalelei led the Tigers past the Eagles, but the Fighting Irish edged past coach Dabo Swinney's team with a 47-40 double overtime win this past weekend, Clemson's first regular season loss since 2017.
Lawrence was on the sideline in South Bend, his orange jersey slipped over an gray sweatshirt, a mask covering his face. The junior said he first felt symptoms for the virus dating back to Oct. 26, and it was 10 days from then — Nov. 5 — that he was permitted to leave isolation and return to the team facility.
Still, it wasn't feasible for Lawrence to pass the battery of cardiovascular exams required for clearance to play, so he became something of a de-facto coach for the Notre Dame game, a golden-locked quarterback whisperer for the Tigers' talented but inexperienced backup.
Some viewers questioned why Lawrence was permitted back on the sideline so soon.
"Obviously I don't still have COVID, or I wouldn't have been there there and risk and the team's health," Lawrence said.
As magnificently as Uiagalelei played, it's worth noting on Clemson's final overtime possession the rookie took a pair of sacks on the Tigers' first two plays.
Lawrence on Monday was asked if the result would've been different had he been cleared to play.
"Who knows," he said. "I would've loved to have been in there and try to do everything I can to win the game but at the same time D.J. played really well, and I was proud of him. Obviously that's not an easy situation as a freshman."
Lawrence said he's not sure how he might've contracted the virus. He's tried keep a tight circle this season, he said. But he knows on Oct. 29-30 he got flu-like symptoms and felt "really bad." His senses of taste and smell dissipated.
From there he turned a corner and began to regain strength. He took medicine and vitamins, as directed by Danny Poole, Clemson's director of sports medicine/head athletic trainer.
He said Monday he mostly feels back to his old self. His sense of taste has returned, though he's still having trouble smelling things.