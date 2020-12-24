Clemson's Trevor Lawrence one of four Heisman Trophy finalists

CLEMSON — Long before this season began, Trevor Lawrence was anointed the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy.

The Clemson quarterback is now one step closer to the honor.

The award's four finalists were announced Thursday evening, and Lawrence was among them. Either Lawrence, Alabama quarterback Mac Jones, Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith, or Florida quarterback Kyle Trask will get one of the most prestigious awards in sports on Jan. 5.

Some believed Lawrence's Heisman chances dissipated after he tested positive for COVID-19 and was forced to miss two games in the middle of the season, including the Tigers' 47-40 double overtime loss at Notre Dame on Nov. 7.

Coach Dabo Swinney has spent the past few weeks condemning the merits by which the Heisman is traditionally decided: The process has become too stats-driven, he's said.

"If you watch college football and you don't know that this is the best player in the country, I don't know what you're looking at," Swinney said.

It's also worth noting Lawrence, the presumptive No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, often doesn't play in the fourth quarter since most of No. 2 Clemson's wins are blowouts.

Lawrence enters the College Football Playoff national semifinal Sugar Bowl against No. 3 Ohio State on Jan. 1 having thrown for 22 touchdowns with four interceptions. He's 198-of-286 passing for 2,753 yards, and has rushed for 211 yards and seven more scores on 58 carries.

No Clemson player has won the Heisman.

On Wednesday, Lawrence was named ACC Player of the Year.