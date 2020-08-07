Clemson's Trevor Lawrence never seriously considered opting out because of coronavirus

CLEMSON — This summer, Trevor Lawrence found his voice.
It pushed him in the direction of social activism, and he joined his teammates in speaking out against police brutality and systemic racism. And it influenced him to not opt out of the 2020 campaign.
"(Some) people saying I should sit out. And then after this past year, people were saying all the stuff I had to work on," Lawrence said Friday evening. "At some point, you've got to make decisions for yourself. I'm just excited to play football. It's what I do. It's what I love to."
Lawrence on Friday evening projected confidence in his decision. The Tigers had just completed their second day of a fall camp full of mask-wearing, social distancing and other safety precautions as the coronavirus continues to shadow the nation.
The quarterback said he and running back Travis Etienne consulted each other ahead of fall camp. Was it worth it to play amid a pandemic? Though many of their peers in the ACC and across the Power 5 have opted to sit out because of safety concerns, Clemson's two superstars — both of whom are projected to be high selections in the 2020 NFL draft — elected to return.
"I'm really just proud to be on a team with a guy that's committed and wants to play football," Lawrence said of Etienne. "That's what we talked about. He loves the game. That's why he's playing. It's not about the money, necessarily."
Lawrence and Etienne are both Heisman Trophy contenders, and together they make Clemson a national title favorite. But the future is uncertain. The Tigers open the season Sept. 12 at Wake Forest before hosting a non-conference opponent Sept. 19.
Two days later, in-person classes are tentatively scheduled to resume at Clemson. Lawrence acknowledged the influx of students on campus could cause issues.
"That'll be another challenge," he said. "We're figuring it out slowly but surely. We'll figure that out. I'm not really sure how that's going to go. I know they're going to have some online options. Who knows? I'll look into that for sure, just to keep myself safe and my family."
Lawrence said there was no defining moment that influenced his coming back. As the spring turned to summer, he maintained the mindset he'd play, so long as the safety standards instituted by the NCAA and Clemson were up to par.
Now that camp has started, he has a singular goal. But it's important to remain flexible, he said.
"We're ready," Lawrence said. "Whatever they tell us. We got our schedule. We know who we're playing. If that stays the same, we'll be ready. If it changes, we're going to be ready for that too."