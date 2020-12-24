You are the owner of this article.
Clemson's Trevor Lawrence named Heisman Trophy finalist

  • Updated
CFP: Alabama-Notre Dame, Clemson-Ohio St as Aggies left out (copy)

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence led the Tigers past Notre Dame in the ACC Championship game. ACC photo/Jeff Siner.

 AP/Jeff Siner

CLEMSON — Long before this season began, Trevor Lawrence was anointed the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy.

The Clemson quarterback is now one step closer to the honor.

The award's four finalists were announced Thursday evening, and Lawrence was among them. Either Lawrence, Alabama quarterback Mac Jones, Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith, or Florida quarterback Kyle Trask will be presented the honor Jan. 5.

Some believed Lawrence's Heisman chances dissipated after he tested positive for COVID-19 and was forced to miss two games in the middle of the season, including the Tigers' 47-40 double overtime loss at Notre Dame on Nov. 7.

Coach Dabo Swinney has spent the past few weeks condemning the merits by which the Heisman is traditionally decided: The process has become too stats-driven, he's said.

"If you watch college football and you don't know that this is the best player in the country, I don't know what you're looking at," Swinney said.

It's also worth noting Lawrence, the presumptive No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, often doesn't play in the fourth quarter since most of No. 2 Clemson's wins are blowouts. 

Lawrence enters the College Football Playoff national semifinal Sugar Bowl against No. 3 Ohio State on Jan. 1 having thrown for 22 touchdowns with four interceptions. He's 198-of-286 passing for 2,753 yards, and has rushed for 211 yards and seven more scores on 58 carries.

No Clemson player has ever won the Heisman. 

On Wednesday, Lawrence was named ACC Player of the Year. 

Follow Joshua Needelman on Twitter at @joshneedelman.

Joshua Needelman covers Clemson for The Post and Courier. He's a Long Island, N.Y., native and a University of Maryland alum. He's won national and state awards in sports and feature writing, and for reasons unclear he still roots for the New York Knicks.

