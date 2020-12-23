Clemson's Trevor Lawrence named ACC Player of the Year for the first time

CLEMSON — Trevor Lawrence on Wednesday was named ACC Player of the Year.

Lawrence, who led the Tigers to their sixth consecutive ACC Championship and College Football Playoff bid, received 44 votes. The junior is 198-of-286 passing for 2,753 yards and 22 touchdowns with four interceptions. He's also rushed for 211 yards and seven touchdowns on 58 attempts.

Tigers running back Travis Etienne, the reigning two-time conference Player of the Year, came in second with seven votes.

Lawrence and Etienne lead No. 2 Clemson into the CFP semifinal Sugar bowl against No. 3 Ohio State on Jan. 1.

Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee was named the ACC's Defensive Rookie of the Year.