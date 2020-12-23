You are the owner of this article.
Clemson's Trevor Lawrence named ACC Player of the Year for the first time

  • Updated
ACC Championship Football (copy)

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence led the Tigers to a rout of Notre Dame in the ACC Championship game. Jeff Siner/ACC photo. 

CLEMSON — Trevor Lawrence on Wednesday was named ACC Player of the Year.

Lawrence, who led the Tigers to their sixth consecutive ACC Championship and College Football Playoff bid, received 44 votes. The junior is 198-of-286 passing for 2,753 yards and 22 touchdowns with four interceptions. He's also rushed for 211 yards and seven touchdowns on 58 attempts. 

Tigers running back Travis Etienne, the reigning two-time conference Player of the Year, came in second with seven votes.

Lawrence and Etienne lead No. 2 Clemson into the CFP semifinal Sugar bowl against No. 3 Ohio State on Jan. 1.

Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee was named the ACC's Defensive Rookie of the Year. 

Joshua Needelman covers Clemson for The Post and Courier. He's a Long Island, N.Y., native and a University of Maryland alum. He's won national and state awards in sports and feature writing, and for reasons unclear he still roots for the New York Knicks.

